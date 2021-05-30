Taiwan’s new cases of COVID-19 dropped to 355 on Sunday from a recent peak as the island’s capital staged precautionary lockdown drills.

Sunday’s tally included 266 newly confirmed cases and 89 backdated cases, compared to Saturday’s total of 486 and Friday’s 555. The number of deaths reported on Sunday also fell to 11, from 21 the previous day.

Taipei and neighboring New Taipei remained the hardest hit areas, accounting for 85 and 193 of Sunday’s cases, respectively.

Despite the fall in cases, Taipei on Sunday held drills for a simulated lockdown that would be introduced if its current COVID alert was raised from the second highest level.

Measures to be imposed in such an event would include strict traffic and crowd controls across the capital, a ban on public gatherings and suspension of non-essential businesses for 21-days. Residents were allowed to go out to buy daily necessities on three days each week. They would be barred from traveling outside Taipei.

The highest alert would be issued if the island reported an average of 100 new cases a day for 14 days and half of the cases were untraceable.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang announced that the government would issue a NT$10,000 (US$362) subsidy to families with children to help relieve the burden of parents in the latest outbreak. The subsidy was expected to benefit 2.5 million people and could be issued from Friday if the proposal was passed in the legislature on Monday, Su said.

Taiwaness billionaire and Foxconn head Terry Gou wrote in his Facebook late on Saturday that he was planning to buy five million doses of vaccines made by Germany’s BioNTech for Taiwan.

Government officials earlier said Taiwan had been unable to buy the German-made jabs after a deal was blocked by mainland China.

Gou said he was seeking to purchase the shots privately as Taiwan needed vaccines urgently.

