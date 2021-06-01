Hong Kong police have barred jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai from exercising his voting rights in the Next Digital media company he holds as the major shareholder.

The notification, dated May 31, was issued by the National Security Department under the Hong Kong police force that “prohibit Mr. Lai from exercising the voting rights of shares” in Next Digital — Apple Daily’s parent company — according to an announcement made by the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.

The prohibition could only be lifted “under the authority of a license granted by the Secretary for Security,” the announcement said.

“As Mr. Lai is a shareholder of the Company, not a member of the board of directors of the Company, the prohibition of exercise of the voting rights in relation to any shares in the Company held by him is not expected to have any impact on the operational and financial performance of the Company,” Next Digital said in the statement in response to the National Security Department’s letter.

Lai currently owns 1.878 billion shares of Next Digital, which is equivalent to 71.26% of the total issued shares. The holders of the remaining shares can still continue to exercise their voting rights at the company’s general meeting.

The National Security Department’s letter on Monday came after the city’s security chief ordered the 73-year-old’s shares in Next Digital to be frozen on May 14, together with assets in the local bank accounts of three companies he owns.

