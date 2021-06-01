A scholar from Taiwan was almost left homeless in Shanghai as he struggled to find a hotel for the compulsory seven-day community health-monitoring upon completing 14 days of centralized quarantine.

John Lim, an associate professor at National Taiwan University, arrived in Shanghai from Hong Kong on May 22 and was placed under quarantine in a designated hotel.

All passengers entering Shanghai are required to stay in a designated hotel for 14 days and then undergo seven days health-monitoring in the community, according to the latest measure imposed by the local government in mid-May.

Lim is set to complete the first stage of quarantine on June 4 and start the week-long monitoring, but he was unable to find a hotel to accept his booking. It was understood that the government has yet to announce the list of hotels for the new arrangement.

A friend of Lim approached over 30 hotels across the city but none of them welcomed a reservation, saying they could only accommodate guests who have finished the “14+7” quarantine or hold a green health code.

Lim then tried to consult a doctor, who could be of no help because the authorities have not issued any standard procedures.

The hotel Lim is staying requested the scholar to leave after his 14-day quarantine as they needed to make room for newcomers.

Lim told Apple Daily that he was perplexed by the inadequate provisions for the policy. He was at a loss as to where to stay next, he lamented.

On Monday night, Lim called the government hotline 12345 and was informed that he could stay at any hotel in the city after the 14-day quarantine. But the reply contradicted the requirements listed on the notification for inbound travellers.

Hotel Park later told him that they could arrange a room for him after his 14-day quarantine.

Lim criticized the unclear policy and inadequate communication between the authorities and hotels, adding the loopholes could undermine the coronavirus preventive measures in Shanghai.

