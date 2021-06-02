Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday held a virtual meeting in which both sides agreed that the two countries’ economic relationship was very important.

The two high-ranking officials conducted extensive exchanges in the spirit of equality and mutual trust, speaking about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

“They candidly exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, and expressed willingness to maintain communication,” Xinhua said.

“Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” Reuters reported, citing a statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Yellen also expressed her willingness to hold more talks with Liu, who had similar discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last month.

The Chinese vice premier had been leading Beijing’s negotiations in trade talks with Washington since the start of former American President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

