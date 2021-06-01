Health authorities in China’s southern province of Guangdong widened its lockdown to 38 areas in its provincial capital on Tuesday, as the region scrambled to curb COVID-19 transmission as early as possible.

The extension to 38 subdistricts in Guangzhou was made one night after health officials ordered a mandatory lockdown for all residents living in just two areas. Li Xi, secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, said on Monday that countering the outbreak was the province’s “top priority.”

The lockdown aimed to “reduce severe cases and deaths, prevent infections in hospitals and strictly control the flow of people,” Li added.

The Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention ordered that people living and working in Liwan’s Zhongnan subdistrict and 37 other spots must stay at home.

Guangzhou recorded 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which seven were found in the Liwan district.

Guangzhou’s first 24-hour COVID-19 testing laboratory was also opened on Tuesday. It was estimated that up to 30,000 people could get tested daily.

