A primary schoolteacher in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong has allegedly punished 54 pupils by beating their buttocks with a wooden club this week, causing an outcry among parents.

Some of the pupils suffered minor bone fractures as a result of the purported punishment by the sports teacher at Red Banner Elementary School in Zaozhuang city, mainland media reported.

The teacher, surnamed Shao, had been suspended from duty and could face severe legal consequences, pending a police investigation, Zaozhuang authorities said.

Shao hit each of her 54 young charges in a Primary Three class on Monday after finding that one of them had locked the doors of an equipment storage room, some of the pupils’ parents told mainland media.

The hiding caused bone fractures in at least three pupils and bruises in others, one parent said, adding that Shao’s club later broke into three pieces.

More than 100 parents gathered at Red Banner on Monday, demanding that school officials show them closed-circuit footage. Some parents subsequently called the police after the school turned down their request following an eight-hour standoff.

