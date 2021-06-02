Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to strengthen supervision of senior officials in an attempt to enhance discipline.

A set of guidelines was published on Tuesday, focusing on oversight of chief officials at all levels and their leadership performance, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said that the most effective management would be a top-down approach, Xinhua reported.

The Central Committee must strengthen its supervision of senior cadres, while officials at all levels must boost their monitoring of those under their management, particularly chief officials, the guidelines showed.

Chief officials and team leaders should be willing to accept oversight at all times and have the courage to shoulder responsibilities at work as they had been granted certain powers.

In addition, members of a leadership team should check on one another, criticize themselves and enforce the system of responsibility for strict governance of the party, according to the guidelines.

“Senior officials” referred to the secretaries of provincial party committees and governors who could be prospective candidates selected to join the 20th Central Committee next year, said Johnny Lau, a veteran commentator on China affairs.

The message from the Central Committee was clear, as an alert to remind senior officials to perform well, Lau told Apple Daily.

He said the Beijing authorities were also worried that any social unrest would affect the country’s stability, and they would have to take a top-down approach to improve oversight of officers in the lower grades.

Lau believed that the proposed system would be unable to check decisions made by Xi or officials of higher ranks.

