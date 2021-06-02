Residents in the Chinese city of Guangzhou have complained about groceries being overpriced and in short supply amid a lockdown imposed in response to an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases.

Following the outbreak, residents in some housing estates in Guangzhou were barred from going out to shop for groceries, with authorities making arrangements to buy supplies for them instead.

Lo, a resident of Liwen district’s Jushu village, posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo that a pack of ingredients including one catty (1.1 pound) of pork, 1.5 catty of ribs, 30 eggs, two catties of leafy vegetables and two catties of tomatoes were selling at 115 yuan (US$18), which was almost double of the usual price.

A fast-food meal with three sides and a soup was selling at 40 yuan despite its unappetizing appearance, Lo said.

The village committee had set the high prices for these groceries and meals, and residents were forced to buy them since online orders could not be delivered to them amid the lockdown, and regular-priced items at supermarkets were almost all sold out, she said.

Residents were also unable to receive news from authorities during the lockdown, and a majority of them had not received any free items that the government said it would give out, Lo added.

A Liwen resident named Cai questioned why there were still infections after 10 million people in Guangzhou received their vaccine shots.

Life was inconvenient under lockdown, as she could only order delivered food and could not go to the market, she added.

Most new cases in Guangzhou were of the Indian variant of COVID-19. Although this variant is highly contagious, the pandemic’s spread had slowed down, Zhang Zhoubin, the deputy head of the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the state-run China Central Television.

The number of epidemiologic investigation staff in Guangzhou has increased tenfold compared to normal times, he said.

Large-scale tests, quick contact tracing, quarantines, control of key sites and lockdowns have been effective measures to curb the pandemic, Zhang added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play