The organizer of the annual vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown has urged Hongkongers to mark the occasion in their own ways amid political pressure.

The message to never forget the crackdown, which led to the deaths of numerous student protesters, could continue to be passed down in Hong Kong if people persist in their own ways, said Richard Tsoi, the secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

“We hope Hongkongers will commemorate the crackdown with persistence, wisdom and flexibility this year,” he said.

“We believe there is space for [the alliance] to continue its work in the future.”

Police have earlier rejected the alliance’s application to hold the vigil at Victoria Park, citing social-distancing reasons. Unlike last year, no online activities would be held this year because of increased political risks following the implementation of the national security law last June.

Tsoi said he had planned on spending the crackdown’s anniversary at the alliance’s museum in Mong Kok district. That was no longer possible, however, after officers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department turned up on Tuesday and accused the group of lacking a license to operate the venue.

The alliance decided to close the museum’s doors from Wednesday to avoid legal risks to itself as well as its visitors’ and also to protect the exhibits, Tsoi said.

There was no set date for the museum’s reopening while the alliance sought legal advice, Tsoi said.

In 2010, alliance committee member Lee Yiu-kee was convicted for not having an entertainment license to display two statues in commemoration of the crackdown at Causeway Bay’s Times Square. His conviction was overturned five years later in an appeal.

