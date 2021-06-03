The number of people leaving Taiwan for the United States has sharply increased as the island grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

At the Taoyuan International Airport, 2,586 passengers left the island on Wednesday and 1,543 people left as of Thursday evening, representing a recent high.

Before May 15, there were fewer than 1,500 leaving Taiwan each day, but this began to increase as the pandemic worsened. More than 2,000 people left on May 19, 21 and 28.

Some passengers told Apple Daily Taiwan that they were flying to the U.S. to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. Others said June to August was the typical time that they would travel to the U.S., with students preparing for the new school year. Among the passengers leaving, some had already been vaccinated in the U.S. before coming to Taiwan.

EVA Air will soon increase its flights from Taipei to Los Angeles next week from three times per week to a flight every day. Business class and premium economy class seats from Taiwan to the U.S. were also fully-booked.

Taiwan announced 364 new local cases, 219 backlogged cases, two imported cases and 17 deaths on Thursday.

The medical system in Taiwan was facing collapse as the Heping, Songde, Renai and Kunming branches of the Taipei City Hospital had seen confirmed cases.

The Taipei City hospital was accused of covering up the infection of an emergency unit doctor from the Zhongxiao branch.

The hospital said in response that a staff member was found to be infected with no symptoms following regular tests, and was categorized as an infection made outside the hospital after preliminary investigations. All close contacts tested negative.

Confirmed cases have to be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center, the hospital added.

