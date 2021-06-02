Taiwan on Wednesday disclosed details of its first vaccine recipient to develop blood clots after the jab, and also announced 372 new local COVID-19 cases and 177 that were retroactively added.

Blood clots were found in a 30-year-old man who received a dose of AstraZeneca on May 12. He had a fever and other symptoms, which gradually eased after three days.

Starting May 19, he experienced a mild fever, a persistent headache and abdominal pains. Tests revealed that his blood platelets were low and D-dimer levels were abnormally elevated.

Medical workers who conducted imaging of his head and abdomen did not detect thrombosis in those areas, said Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung. The patient was nonetheless treated in a timely manner in accordance with clinical guidelines for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. His platelet value was currently recovering and his condition was stable, Chen said.

The center said it decided to continue administering AstraZeneca after a review by medical experts. Taiwan has applied the vaccine to 461,647 people to date.

Recipients should seek medical attention if they exhibited symptoms within the first 28 days of taking the shot, the center said. Conditions that would be cause for concern included severe and persistent headaches, changes in the vision, seizures, severe and persistent abdominal pain for more than 24 hours, severe chest pain or difficulty breathing, swelling or pain in the lower limbs, or spontaneous bleeding from the skin.

In its latest infection data, Taiwan recorded 372 cases composed of 207 men and 165 women, the youngest of whom was under five and the oldest, 90 years old. The dates of onset of illness in these people were between May 2 and June 1.

Of the 177 backlogged cases, there were 96 men and 81 women between the ages of under five and 80 years old. Their onset dates were between May 13 and 30.

Twelve deaths were announced, comprising seven men and five women in their 60s to 90s.

There were 310 cases in New Taipei City, 152 in Taipei, 28 in Taoyuan, 18 in Keelung, 12 in Miaoli, 10 in Changhua county, five in Kaohsiung, four in Taitung county, three in Taichung, two each in Hsinchu county and Tainan, and one each in Hsinchu city and the counties of Nantou and Hualien.

Chen said that so far, only the Yonglin Foundation established by Foxconn founder Terry Gou had applied to donate vaccines. The application did not include an authorization letter from the manufacturer, so officials would contact the foundation for it, he said.

Buddhist organization Fo Guang Shan had said it would buy vaccines from the American company Johnson and Johnson and donate to Taiwan. Johnson and Johnson said it would negotiate procurement efforts only with governments and supranational organizations such as the European Commission. Fo Guang Shan later asked the government to help coordinate the purchase.

