A leading member of a Tiananmen Square Massacre victims campaign group says while she understands and respects the decision to ban the June 4 vigil if it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be unjustified if Hong Kong loses its right to mourn the event.

You Weijie of Tiananmen Mothers said she does not believe the candlelight vigil commemorating June 4 is in conflict with the national security law, and that remembering the massacre is a patriotic act.

“If this right [to mourn] is not given, I think it can’t be justified, and I also can’t accept it,” You told Commercial Radio.

Hong Kong police objected to the annual vigil in Victoria Park for the second straight year, again citing the risk of spreading COVID-19. No reference was made to the national security law in the objection notice, although some pro-establishment figures have suggested that the event should be considered subversive.Zhang Xianling, founder of Tiananmen Mothers, said that it was expected that Hong Kong would not be able to hold the vigil this year.

“Now they have the epidemic as an excuse, so it’s very easy to cancel,” Zhang said.

She said people had a sense of natural justice, so even if the event cannot be held again, people would continue to mourn in their hearts.

Zhang said while it hasn’t been easy for Hongkongers to continue to mourn up to now, she believed the events of June 4 would not be easily forgotten.

Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of an activist-run museum commemorating the massacre, and asked to contact the venue’s proprietor. The officials were reportedly considering whether the museum needed a license to operate, prompting its temporary closure while the activists sought legal advice.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play