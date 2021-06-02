China should display a sense of humility and modesty in its global propaganda campaigns, President Xi Jinping said during a recent speech that contrasted with the aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy that dominates the country’s foreign policy.

Propaganda organs had to build China’s voice on the international stage and create an environment in foreign countries that had “opinions favorable to the nation’s stability and development,” Xi was quoted on Wednesday as saying by China’s official mouthpiece, People’s Daily.

This should be done by continuing to tell “a good China story” and by showing the qualities of humility, modesty, openness and self-confidence to the world, Xi said. He made the remarks during a recent meeting to study China’s capabilities in international communication.

China should widely promote its traditional culture, wisdom and ideas to the world to build a “trustable, lovable and respectable” image, Xi said, urging officials to take heed of the need to improve their external propaganda efforts under new circumstances.

Compared with their predecessors, Chinese diplomats in recent years have adopted a more confrontational and combative rhetoric style known as wolf warrior diplomacy when responding to foreign criticisms.

Recent examples include China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who called French researcher Antoine Bondaz a “little rascal” in March; and Li Yang, the Chinese consul general in Brazil, who called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “boy” and “running dog of the United States.”

Such displays of aggression have often drawn backlash abroad.

China has been spending up to US$10 billion a year on its vast global propaganda campaign since 2009, but critics say such efforts have not been very effective in improving the country’s image or helping foreign nations better understand China.

