Ben Chung, one of the 47 democracy advocates charged with subversion, was denied bail for crowdfunding on an American platform, which the prosecution described as a typical pattern for money laundering.

Chung, the convenor of the Neo Democrats and a district councilor, was charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under the national security law for participating in an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council last summer.

According to the written ruling released on Thursday, High Court judge Esther Toh refused his bail application as the 32-year-old set out the link for the public poll’s fundraising campaign on the American site GoGetFunding and was one of three signatories to operate the bank account for Power for Democracy, the organizer of the opposition primaries.

Senior public prosecutor Andy Lo alleged that the money received from the crowdfunding campaign would be transferred from the American bank account to Power for Democracy through a third party local bank account in Hong Kong. It is “a typical pattern of ‘layering’ in a case of money laundering to avoid detection by the police,” the prosecution further claimed.

Chung’s role in the group was described as “pivotal” and one of “great responsibility.” The prosecution noted that he provided his distinct council office as a polling station and announced on Facebook he had adopted enhanced security measures in response to police investigation. Lo also remarked on Chung’s “strong political connection and influence.”

Citing a YouTube video, Lo noted that Chung demonstrated a “determined and resolute attitude.” In response, the defense argued that Chung was merely expressing his own opinion, and has never signed any cheque for the group, despite being a signatory of the bank account.

The defense also stressed that Chung did not participate in the primary election as a candidate. Even Ronny Tong, an Executive Council member, at the time saw nothing wrong with the holding of the poll, Chung’s lawyer David Ma added. If granted bail, Chung pledged to close all social media accounts and spend more time with his family, including his baby daughter.

Toh concluded that there are insufficient grounds for believing Chung will not continue to commit acts endangering national security law. Chung was remanded in custody in early March and repeated applications for bail were denied. Beside resigning from the Neo Democrats, he also quit the Sai Kung District Council, where he was the chairperson.

