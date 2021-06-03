A parking space at the luxury estate Mount Nicholson on the Peak sold for a record HK$10.20 million (US$1.31 million), making it the most expensive parking space in the world.

Jointly developed by Wharf Holdings and the Nan Fung Group, Mount Nicholson began the separate sales of their parking space last month. The parking spaces do not have a fixed price. Instead, they were sold to the highest tender through bidding, while reference prices range from HK$8.8 to HK$9.5 million.

Owners who have one property unit may purchase maximum one parking space, while those who own more, may purchase up to three spaces. A total 29 parking spaces were reportedly sold during the first round of bidding, including one for HK$10.2 million and another for HK$9.3 million.

Angela Leong, the fourth wife of the late Macao casino tycoon Stanley Ho, purchased four units at the luxury estate with HK$1.3 billion as gifts to her daughters, Sabrina Ho and Alice Ho. Terry Ng, CEO of L’Avenue — the holding company for Leong’s properties, confirmed that Leong also bought parking spaces, “but not the most expensive one.”

The previous most expensive parking space in Hong Kong was at Ultima in Ho Man Tin, which was resold at HK$6.6 million in July 2020.

The parking space at Mount Nicholson exceeded the price of the residential unit offered by property developers for lucky draw to those who are vaccinated in Hong Kong. At HK$132,100 per square feet, Mount Nicholson is among the most expensive properties in Hong Kong. It sold two units at HK$1.16 billion in 2017.

A government dormitory stood at the property, before the Hong Kong administration auctioned off the land in July 2010. Considered the bellwether of extravagant living, Mount Nicholson consists of 19 detached houses and 48 luxury apartments, which were completed in 2015 and 2016.

