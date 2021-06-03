Chinese telecom giant Huawei launched its own operating system for smartphones, Harmony OS 2, on Wednesday. It was marketed as a next-generation operating system that can connect and collaborate with different smart devices, but critics say it may not be enough to attract consumers.

Billed as an Internet-of-Things platform, the operating system uses the same common language for different devices with a central command system that would allow users to connect their phone, tablet and computer, said Wang Chenglu, president of the software department of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, during the virtual product launch from Huawei’s Shenzhen headquarters.

Smart home devices that run on the same operating system can be controlled with the phone, without requiring third party applications, he added. A number of new products, including Watch 3 and MatePad Pro, were also released at the same event, though the date for the launch of its flagship phone P50 remains unknown.

The operating system was developed as Huawei is restricted by the United States from accessing key American technologies, including the Android system. With Harmony OS 2, Huawei aims to capture 16% of the market share in the short term.

Data scientist Wong Ho-wa notes the uncanny similarities between Harmony OS 2 and Android. He admitted he was surprised that Huawei “merely changed the appearance of the interface.” The Internet-of-Things function is not unique and may not be enough to attract consumers, he added. He also has reservations on whether the operating system will run smoothly on devices.

As old Huawei models can also upgrade to the new operating system, it could potentially increase the market share of Harmony OS 2 in the near future, said Francis Fong, the honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation. But the company failed to address the issue of chip shortage, therefore the timeline for release and quantity of the P50 series remain in question.

Though Huawei is seeking to work with other phone companies, Fong said it is unlikely for its competitors to agree to a collaboration “unless it is a national order.”

