Chinese streaming and e-commerce app Kuaishou has stopped selling smartphones from 13 popular brands after a vendor was found to be putting up knock-off products for sale on the platform.

The brands include more established names such as ZTE and Doov.

Kuaishou was acting on complaints that a streamer was touting imitation “Doov 12 pro” phones on the app for 899 yuan (US$141), just a fifth of the official price of 4,999 yuan.

More than 20,000 phones that were passed off as the Doov model had been sold by the user, according to social media in mainland China. Buyers realized that they did not get the expected bargain after checking the product identification number with the Ministry of Industry and Information.

ZTE said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it felt “wronged” by the knock-off fraudsters. The company gave out a genuine phone in a lucky draw to “vent its anger.”

