Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong will extend the current energy rationing rules until the end of this year, in an attempt to curb the growing power crisis, local media reported on Thursday.

The power shortage came after record-breaking demand for electricity due to the current heatwave and the continuous increase in the price of coal, forcing the province to restrict industrial power use.

In some areas, factories were forced to close for four days after three days’ operation, reported the Shanghai-based Jiemian News. This was up from one day per week in mid-May. Some companies were forced to undergo a 48-hour power outage after secretly turning on air-conditioners, the report added.

Electricity consumption in Guangdong has grown by 15.7% over the past two years, said Jiemian News, attributing the crisis to the neighboring Yunnan for failing to deliver hydropower to the coastal province.

Up to 21 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong — including Dongguan, Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhongshan and Jiangmen — have successively introduced energy rationing rules in the face of the power shortage, and handed out subsidies to help factories build their own generator sets.

The price of coal required for power supply has sharply risen in mainland China recently, and has exceeded 800 yuan (US$125) per ton. Meanwhile, electricity consumption is bound to rise in the summer, which may further increase coal prices.

