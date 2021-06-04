Hong Kong police arrested a member of the group behind the city’s cancelled candlelight vigil on the morning of June 4 for allegedly promoting or publishing an unauthorized assembly.

Chow Hang-tung, vice chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was taken away by officers near her workplace at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, sources familiar with the matter told Apple Daily.

A barrister by profession, Chow was unable to attend an interview scheduled with Commercial Radio in the morning.

Police later said two people were arrested over the offense of unauthorized assembly.

In an earlier media interview, Chow had said that she would go to Victoria Park on the evening of June 4 in a personal capacity to commemorate victims of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre, in order to “keep the 32-year promise.”

Chow revealed to Apple Daily before the arrest that she had been stalked by an unknown person in the past two days. She was vexed but took things in her stride.

Hong Kong’s annual vigil was the only mass public commemoration of the June 4 incident held on Chinese soil over the decades.

Authorities banned the event for a second year running, citing the risk of contagion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

