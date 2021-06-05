Almost 800 medical professionals in Taiwan left their jobs between February and May this year, as the island announced 511 new and backdated COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There were 795 people who left their jobs within those four months, including 256 in Taipei and 101 in New Taipei City where the COVID-19 situation was most serious, said Taiwan Nursing and Medical Industries Union head Chen Yu-feng. Chen questioned what the government was doing in response to the situation.

On Saturday, 476 new local cases were announced, as well as 35 backlogged cases and 38 deaths. Taiwan has recorded 10,956 cases and 225 deaths.

Among those, there were 66 cases recorded in two electronics factories in Miaoli. There were also 405 cases of student infections as of Friday evening.

Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung said the backdated cases have almost all cleared, and will become minimal from Monday.

The death rate has increased from 1% in mid-May to 2%, and it would take 8.3 days from developing symptoms to death, Chen said. Of the deaths, those over 60 years old accounted for 89.1% of the cases, with the average being 72 years old.

Some COVID-19 vaccines would receive emergency approval next week, Chen said. Emergency approvals have already been given to the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, while approval for vaccines produced by BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson were in progress, said Food and Drug Administration director-general Wu Shou-Mei.

