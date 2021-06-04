Mainland China’s WeChat social media platform will penalize users guilty of discussing current affairs, picking noses on-camera or several other offences, under a list of banned content it announced on Thursday.

The list of up to 11 types of unacceptable content was consolidated by the WeChat Security Center based on transgressions it has found in its daily supervision of the platform, it said.

The security center has forbidden content deemed to violate national laws, regulations or industry standards, or to breach public order, customs or values. Postings will be unacceptable if they contain negative, vulgar, malicious content or copyright infringement, or if they are likely to cause viewers’ discomfort or prompt imitations, it said.

For example, the center said, broadcasters who make themselves ugly with makeup, put underwear on their heads, pick their noses or deliberately display pictures that may cause trypophobia — an aversion to or disgust of clusters of small holes, bumps or patterns — or psychological discomfort would be blocked and penalized.

Men may not appear topless online, and women cannot reveal their cleavage or underwear, or wear bikinis or see-through clothing while broadcasting, the center added.

