A hawkish mainland Chinese newspaper editor has likened Beijing’s 1989 bloody crackdown on a student-led democracy movement to January’s riot by Donald Trump supporters in the U.S. capital, describing the move by American police to restore order as a “crackdown” and “state violence.”

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-owned Global Times newspaper, said commemorative activities to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown are attempts to “provoke Chinese society,” adding that these will be “futile.”

“[The] Tiananmen incident occurred 32 years ago. Many people today may not fully understand this incident. But the U.S. crackdown on [the] Capitol rioters took place not long ago. If you want to condemn ‘state violence,’ condemn [the] Capitol crackdown first,” Hu said in one of the Twitter posts he has made on the anniversary since Thursday.

On Jan. 6, thousands of rioters stormed into the U.S. Capitol to express support for former U.S. President Donald Trump. Five people died in the ensuing clashes, including one police officer.

“Chinese won’t forget about [the] Tiananmen incident. On the contrary, we’ll constantly reflect on it in light of China’s development path since then, as well as situations in many countries after [the] color revolutions. It’s futile for [the] West to provoke Chinese society by commemorating the event,” another post by Hu reads.

“We laugh at those posturing ‘commemorative’ activities orchestrated by outside forces,” a third post read.

Chinese social media platforms have meanwhile been inundated with ambiguous messages that appeared to be posted by netizens who have attempted to circumvent state censorship. Among those, many commented on the Weibo account of Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for sounding the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak in China last year, and subsequently died of the virus himself.

“I just came here to cry today,” one netizen posted. “Never been forgotten. Must not forget,” another read. One was more explicit. “It is an insult for not being able to speak freely,” the netizen said.

