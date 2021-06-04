Jailed activists from the League of Social Democrats held a one-day fast to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen massacre, the group announced on its Facebook page on Friday.

The league’s vice chair “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and executive committee member Figo Chan, jailed for 22 and 18 months, respectively, for staging political protests, said they were fasting at Shek Pik Prison to show their highest respect for the Tiananmen Mothers group. The mothers of massacre victims have refused to stop commemorating the anniversary despite suppression by the Chinese government.

The league also posted a poem that Leung wrote on May 31, 2000, while in prison, saying that although the Chinese regime had stopped him from commemorating the Tiananmen victims by candlelight, it could not prevent the public from mourning the event.

The post accused the Chinese regime of using the national security law to scare off Hongkongers from mourning at the city’s Victoria Park. Leung and Chan’s fasts showed their solidarity with those protesting against the authoritarian regime, it said.

The league urged Hongkongers to light a candle at 8 p.m. on Friday wherever they were, to mourn the dead and fight for democracy.

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who is also in custody, urged the public to pray at 8:09 p.m. – symbolizing 1989 – as a mark of respect for those who were killed for seeking democracy, his Facebook page said.

