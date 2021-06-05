A Taiwanese air traffic controller on Friday took the initiative to thank a Japan Airlines flight which transported the Tokyo government’s donation of vaccines to the island.

Japan gave Taiwan 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under a decision made by Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, his foreign affairs adviser Miyake Kunihiko told domestic public broadcaster NHK.

The flight JL809 lifted off from Narita airport in Tokyo at 11:45 a.m. It was expected to arrive in Taipei at 2:40 p.m., but landed 43 minutes earlier.

“Japan Air eight zero nine, we Taiwanese thank you for your great help,” the air controller said at 1:39 p.m. as the plane entered Taiwanese airspace, according to a recording obtained by Apple Daily Taiwan. The captain of the flight replied: “You are welcome.”

The Taiwan Civil Aeronautics Administration confirmed the conversation. Director General Lin Kuo-shian said it was a voluntary action on the part of the controller.

Many Taiwanese people sent flower baskets to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to express gratitude.

Taiwanese residents are finding it difficult to get a vaccine shot despite the Japanese shipment. Foxconn founder Terry Gou has announced he will buy five million doses of the BioNTech vaccine, which the market speculates will be worth NT$6 billion (US$217 million).

It is also rumored that Gou has asked the Taiwanese biomedical technology company EirGenix to secure a manufacturing contract for BioNTech vaccines. None of the parties have confirmed the news.

