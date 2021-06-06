Authorities in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou stepped up pandemic-control measures after a batch of new local cases were detected, requiring those leaving the city to present proof of having tested negative for COVID-19.

Mainland China recorded 30 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with seven of them being locally acquired infections detected in Guangzhou.

In response, health authorities in Guangdong province raised the threat levels for two regions and two streets in Guangzhou from low risk to medium risk.

Several districts in Guangzhou announced on Saturday that they were stepping up COVID-19 testing measures for residents while the city’s traffic police also took measures to prevent the spread of infections on public transport.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily newspaper reported that Longhua district in Shenzhen would suspend its vaccination program until further notice, saying that the decision was made “according to the overall arrangement” of the program.

The recent outbreak of local cases in Guangdong began on May 21 and has continued for 16 days. In that period, 114 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with more than 70% of them being from Guangzhou.

Health authorities announced that those in Guangzhou should not leave the city unless necessary, and those with a legitimate need to leave must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 48 hours. The requirement comes into effect from 12 p.m. on Monday.

Foshan, another city in Guangdong, will also bar its residents from leaving except for essential reasons and only upon testing negative for the virus within the previous 48 hours.

Since suppressing the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan in early 2020, China has tackled further outbreaks with mass testing in areas that have recorded single-digit case numbers as well as with strict quarantine arrangements for those entering the country.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play