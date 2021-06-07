A Chinese man was arrested by authorities for holding up a placard that said “June 4, pray for the country” in a subway station in Guangzhou.

Wei Quan Wang, a human rights publication, reported that Gao Heng, a Christian held up the placard in a subway station in Guangzhou on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre last Friday. He posted the photo on social media and was arrested from his home in Nanpu district by security officers shortly after midnight.

“Societal-level sufferings are often attributed to systematic and political evil, but ultimately, it is rooted in human sin,” Gao wrote on Weibo, his last post before his arrest.

“In terms of sin, we are no different from those who ordered, led and executed a massacre. But thanks to God — though we are all sinners, we received God’s amazing grace to repent, accept Jesus as our Lord and become the children of God,” he added.

The China Aid Association also reported that preacher Wu Wuqing of Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu was restricted from leaving his home on June 4. Authorities sealed his door with metal chains and four officers stood guard outside his apartment.

Wu reported the situation to police, but to no avail. As of Saturday noon, his door remained sealed.

