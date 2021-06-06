Former Hong Kong government minister Patrick Ho, who was sentenced to three years in prison in the United States after being convicted of bribery and money laundering, has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court for a review of his case.

A Supreme Court filing dated May 26 showed that Ho applied for a review of his case on the basis of two issues that were said to require the court’s intervention. The first issue involves whether the lower court had misapplied the U.S. money laundering statute that was used to convict Ho. The second issue centers on whether the indictment used to bring proceedings against Ho was inconsistent and whether it should be allowed to stand.

In a separate filing issued on June 4, the U.S. government said it was waiving its right to file a response to Ho’s petition, unless it was requested to do so by the court.

The Supreme Court will only hear these types of cases if they could have national significance, might harmonize conflicting decisions in the lower courts or if they could set precedents which would be of value.

According to the U.S. court system’s website, the Supreme Court is asked to review around 7,000 cases every year and typically agrees to review 100-150 of these.

Ho was sentenced in March 2019 to three years in prison and a US$400,000 fine after being kept in custody since his initial arrest in November 2017. He was reported to have been released and deported to Hong Kong last June.

Following his return to Hong Kong, Ho, who was an ophthalmologist, had his medical license suspended for one year after the Medical Council found that he had committed professional misconduct. Ho was also issued with a warning letter that said he had failed to notify the Medical Council about his convictions in a timely manner.

