The outgoing director of the American Institute in Taiwan finds Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong a clear reminder of how precious Taiwan’s democracy is.

Brent Christensen, the head of the de facto U.S. embassy, said the U.S. continues to be concerned about the suppression of human rights and detention of activists in Hong Kong, including the recent sentencing of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, as they have done nothing more than exercising their protected rights and fundamental freedoms.

“This is yet another example of how the PRC and Hong Kong authorities undermine protected rights guaranteed by the Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration in an effort to eliminate all forms of dissent,” Christensen said in an exclusive interview with Apple Daily Taiwan.

“We will continue to stand with Hongkongers as a response to Beijing’s assaults on these freedoms and autonomy. And we will not stop calling for the release of those detained in prison for exercising fundamental freedoms.

“Looking at the situation in Hong Kong also continues to remind us how precious Taiwan’s democracy truly is,” said Christensen, who also served at the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong from 1996 to 2000 during the handover period.

The top envoy also criticized Beijing for its suppression of Taiwan on multiple fronts. “The deterioration in cross-strait relations was not caused by Taiwan,” he said, citing examples including China’s military aircrafts repeated incursions into Taiwan’s airspace and an import ban on Taiwan fruits.

Washington firmly backs the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen and is committed to meeting the obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act, he stressed.

He emphasized that Taiwan should invest in self-defense capabilities and the U.S. would be ready to assist at any time, adding that the cross-strait stability would be the key to stability in East Asia.

Christensen also hit out at the Worth Health Organisation for excluding Taiwan from the latest World Health Assembly.

“This is a loss not only for Taiwan, but for all member countries unable to benefit from Taiwan’s world-class health expertise in the context of this forum,” he continued. “Putting politics above public health undermines WHO’s mission statement of ‘Health for All.’”

He promised that the U.S. would continue their public statements and diplomatic efforts to advocate for Taiwan’s greater role in the international community, especially in the area of public health.

Speaking fluent Mandarin,Christensen earned an M.A. in East Asian Studies from George Washington University, a B.A. in Chinese language and literature from Brigham Young University, and a Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree from the Oregon Health and Sciences University.

His earlier overseas postings include Hong Kong and South Africa. He was tapped to lead the U.S. office in the self-governed democracy in 2018 and will finish his three-year term this summer.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play