Beijing has lodged a “stern representation” with the United States after three U.S. senators paid a brief visit to Taiwan on Sunday.

The bipartisan U.S. delegation including Senators Tammy Duckworth, Christopher Coons and Dan Sullivan landed at Taipei’s Songshan Airport aboard a military plane for the three-hour visit.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday protested the visit, saying it had lodged a stern representation with Washington. Mainland China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province.

The U.S. senators met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and announced that the U.S. would donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the self-ruled island. Taiwan has been struggling to secure vaccines to battle a recent wave of infections that began in mid-May.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was among the officials who greeted the senators.

