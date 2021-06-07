Continuous rain storms in recent days have relieved Taiwan after its worst drought in 56 years, restoring reservoirs to normal water levels in many areas including the southern cities of Kaohsiung and Tainan.

Kaohsiung’s mayor Chen Chi-mai confirmed on Monday that the heavy rain had raised the water level of rivers and stabilized the water supply in both cities. Chen noted that Kaohsiung’s water rationing program served the city well during the drought.

Kaohsiung’s water supply on Monday was officially rated as normal, instead of “restricted”, during a meeting under the Ministry of Economic Affairs to discuss the drought’s impact.

The Water Resources Bureau has noted that the fresh supply of water is still muddy, saying water companies will strengthen the purification process to ensure clean water for Kaohsiung.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau issued a rainstorm warning on Monday, adding that the weather will continue to be unstable particularly in Changhua county and Tainan, which may be hit by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The rainstorms will likely travel north from Tuesday to Saturday, and the unstable weather is likely to continue to affect Taiwan.

Der-Romg Wu, an adjunct associate professor at the National Central University’s atmospheric sciences department, warned that the severely unstable weather may cause some damage, even though the recent rain has relieved the drought, especially the central and southern parts of the island.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play