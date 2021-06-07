Hong Kong’s Democratic Party has raised HK$4 million (US$516,000) within a month, making it the party’s most successful fundraising campaign in recent years.

Ramon Yuen, chair of the party’s fundraising committee, told Apple Daily that the funds could help ease the party’s recent financial troubles. The public sympathized with the Democratic Party because it had been targeted by the government and must operate under difficult circumstances, he said.

“There are a lot of people telling us not to run for election, while a minority told us the opposite. The difference is stark,” Yuen said, adding that this reflected the public’s discontent with the electoral system after it was overhauled by Beijing.

The party set up nearly 300 street booths to sell raffle tickets from April 7 to June 1.

Yuen said the party will announce the total amount raised after completing an audit. The funds raised in the campaign, along with HK$10 million gained from a previous property sale, should be able to support the party through the end of 2022 — assuming the money is not frozen by the government, he said.

The party had earlier projected a record deficit of nearly HK$10 million due to the mounting legal fees for its members facing prosecution. It also lost regular financial support from lawmakers after the pro-democracy camp collectively resigned last year.

Four democrats — Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong and former party leader Wu Chi-wai — have been charged with subversion under the national security law, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

