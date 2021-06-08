Hong Kong court denied bail to two people charged for distributing seditious publications under a colonial era law. Adjourned until Aug. 4, the case will be presided over by a national security judge.

A man, 17, and a woman, 45, were arrested by national security police on Sunday. They were accused of conspiring to print, distribute, display or reproduce seditious publication between May to December 2020 in Hong Kong.

The duo were brought to the West Kowloon’s Magistrates Court for first mention on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Crimes Ordinance Section 10, any person who breaches the law shall be liable for a first offence to a fine of HK$5,000 (US$644) and an imprisonment for two years. A subsequent offence would risk getting three years in jail.

The national security police have repeatedly arrested people under the Crimes Ordinance in the past year.

In September 2020, Tam Tak-chi, vice chairperson of the pro-democracy political party People Power, was arrested at home by plain-clothes national security agents. He was accused of uttering seditious words at street booths across Hong Kong between June and August.

Tam’s statements may cause hatred and contempt for the government, said Steve Li, senior superintendent from the national security unit, during a press briefing at that time. Li did not mention what the exact statements were and asked the media to find the answer on their own.

Tam has been detained in custody since then.

In addition, online radio host Wan Yiu-sing, better known as “Giggs”, was also arrested and charged under the Crimes Ordinance Section 10 on suspicion of acting with a seditious intention in February. He was accused of asking foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and slamming China’s regime of terror.

Four counts of sedition offences were added to Wan later. In May, he was facing one more charge of money laundering.

Wan is now remanded in custody pending trial.

Before the legislation of the national security law, Cheng Lai-king, chairperson of the Central and Western District Council was arrested for breaking Crimes Ordinance Section 10 (1a) on March 26, the same offence as Wan.

The police later changed her charge to contempt of court. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for 28 days with one-year suspension.

