The draft for anti-sanction law has been tabled in China’s top legislature for second reading on Monday, which is expected to pass on Thursday when the National People’s Congress Standing Committee concludes its session.

The first plenary meeting of the 29th session of the 13th NPCSC was held on Monday, where Shen Chunyao, vice chairperson of the Constitution and Law Committee, announced the results of deliberation of the draft law, state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

Some Western countries, out of political manipulation needs and ideological bias, have used issues of Xinjiang and Hong Kong as excuses to spread rumors and smear China, the report cited the spokesperson office of the NPCSC Legislative Affairs Commissions as saying.

“In particular, the countries, in violation of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, have imposed so-called sanctions on relevant Chinese state organs, organizations and functionaries in accordance with their domestic laws, grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs,” the office slammed.

Xinhua’s report did not provide further details, apart from saying the legislation aims to counter “discriminatory measures by a foreign country in accordance with the law.”

Since the beginning of the year, Beijing has announced a number of countermeasures against countries or individuals for their sanctions on China.

During the Two Sessions in March, some NPC deputies, members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee suggested that it was necessary for China to formulate a specific law so as to provide legal backing for retaliation against foreign sanctions.

A previous work report of the 13th NPCSC also reiterated this year’s focus on efforts to counter sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction. The report also showed that the law was drafted by the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPCSC.

