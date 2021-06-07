Guangdong tightened its travel restrictions on Monday amid a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the province, requiring travelers to show their health codes and negative test results before boarding flights or trains.

All passengers departing from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport – except for transiting passengers – must present green health codes on their phone apps and a negative test result obtained within 72 hours before departure.

Guangdong recorded five more local cases on Monday as well as three imported cases. In other parts of China, 11 imported cases were reported including four in Shanghai, two in Zhejiang, two in Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan.

Guangzhou and Foshan ID card holders or those who have been to Guangzhou and Foshan during the 14 days before their departure will have to show negative COVID-19 test results obtained within the previous 48 hours. Health codes are also required at seven stops along line four of the Shenzhen underground.

Passengers traveling through Zhuhai port must present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 48 hours of departure, from Tuesday onwards. Those who leave Guangzhou will be required to show a COVID-19 test record obtained within 48 hours before leaving.

The tightening of travel restrictions coincided with the first day of Gaokao, China’s National Higher Education Entrance Examination. Some 636,000 students from Guangdong sitting the exams will be under a 14-day health check. They are also required to get vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test every seven days.

The education bureau of Guangzhou city is asking students from high-risk places to take designated transportation between examination venues and their homes. It is urging parents not to gather outside the examination venues. Students living in school dormitories must remain on campus until the exams are over.

Mainland China has had a total of 91,267 cases since the pandemic broke out, causing 4,636 deaths.

