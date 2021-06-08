Hong Kong and Xinjiang will be key discussion items at the upcoming Group of Seven summit, the Japanese Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In the three-day talks that begin on June 11 in Cornwall, southwest England, the security of the Taiwan Strait and the human rights situation in Hong Kong and the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang will be the main focus of discussion, the newspaper reported. G-7 leaders are also expected to express their concerns about human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Both the United States and Japan hope to persuade other member states to reiterate the international organization’s stance decided during last month’s G-7 foreign and development ministers’ meeting.

The May statement underscored “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait” and encouraged “the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”

In addition to the seven founding countries — the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — Australia and South Korea are also invited to participate as guests to this year’s summit. It will be the first face-to-face talks between G-7 leaders in two years.

While the U.S.-Japan summit held in April and the U.S.-South Korea summit in May mentioned the Taiwan Strait in the joint statement, it is believed that Washington is using this year’s G-7 summit to persuade other major economies to adopt a unified stance toward China.

Nikkei said in its analysis that lobbying Europe to join the ranks of Washington and Tokyo was important, because European countries have always been conservative in their stance on China, the world’s second-biggest economy, to maintain economic ties.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play