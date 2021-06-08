Chief Executive Carrie Lam voiced her support for China’s new anti-sanction law, a day after she was blamed for triggering foreign sanctions on Hong Kong for pushing the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Over the weekend, Lam attended a seminar hosted by the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, where she lamented the isolation caused by Western sanctions – a result from her hardline crackdown on the city’s freedom and democracy. In response, Charles Ho, chairperson of local newspaper Sing Tao Daily News, trashed Lam for her complaints and held her liable for pressing the extradition plan despite clear concerns and opposition.

The United States imposed sanctions on Lam and a string of officials in Hong Kong and China for undermining the city’s autonomy in 2020.

Ho, also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, hit out at Lam in a radio program on Monday evening. “Because you refused to listen and chose to decide everything on your own, the whole of Hong Kong was sanctioned.”

“You said you found the sanction a pain, but what about those of us who were dragged into the predicament?” Ho added.

In response to Ho’s criticism, Lam said Hong Kong is a place with free speech and her administration would continue to listen with a humble attitude.

The city’s chief also took the opportunity to show her support for China’s new anti-sanction law.

State media Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday evening that the National People’s Congress committee filed the second draft of the legislation, which aims to counter “discriminatory measures by a foreign country in accordance with the law.”

“The SAR government had first-hand experience with sanctions, so we very much welcome and support the legislation of the anti-sanctions law. It would provide legal backing for future countermeasures and pay foreign countries back in their own coin,” Lam told the press on Tuesday ahead of her weekly Executive Council meeting.

