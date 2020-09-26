Who fired the first shot - China, US or Taiwan?｜Chao Shao-kang

Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base in Penghu, one of the outlying islets in the Taiwan Strait. Because of the strong wind, the “Heavenly Colt” Indigenous Defense Fighter squadron is usually stationed in the Penghu Magong Air Force Base only from April to September every year. However, given the intensity of the situation this year, the garrison will be postponed until the end of the year. Fighter jets can now scramble from the base in Penghu to the median line in the Taiwan Strait five minutes less than previous which shows that every second count with the increased exchange of fire between the cross-strait.

Tsai spoke to the pilots and crew members at the Air Force Base in Penghu and said, “As soldiers of the Republic of China, how can we let others strut around in our own airspace?” Tsai remarked sternly and solemnly in all righteousness as the Commander in Chief, however, the question is, what should Tsai do if the Chinese aircraft do relentlessly strut around in the island? Should she command to have them shot down or should she have the Americans shoot them down?

After all, it is downright intolerable and unbearable that the Chinese aircraft disregard the 70-year-old tacit code of conduct, ignore Tsai’s solemn warnings and deliberately continue to rally and provoke again and again. Therefore, it is only reasonable and fair if Taiwan strikes down Chinese aircraft. In that case, why did Taiwan’s military authority recently redefine the military rules of engagement from “first strike” to “the right to self-defense and to counterattack”? Is it out of fear of being burdened with the responsibility of firing the first shot between the cross-straits? Troops can only counterattack after the opponent strikes first or even the Defense Minister must order it himself before the use of force. If the Chinese aircraft only strut around on the island but do not open fire nor attack, then can Taiwanese aircraft open fire or they can only watch them come and go as they please?

China’s foreign ministry strongly stated, “Taiwan is part of China so there is no so-called center line in the Taiwan Strait.” This means that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) views the Taiwan Strait as its territorial water where they are free to fly in and out. Since Beijing claims there is no center line in the Taiwan Strait, then can Taiwanese fighter jets also cross the “mid-line” every other day?

If Chinese aircraft fly around the Taiwan Strait or even above Taiwan every day, yet Taiwan cannot or dare not strike them but is ashamed of being rubbed in the face, then why not open up Taiwan’s airspace and welcome all planes around the world, especially the U.S., to fly in and out its territory?

Xi Jinping spoke on-screen during the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sep 22. He emphasized in his speech, “China has no intention of fighting a cold war or a hot war with any country ... We do not engage in a zero-sum game.” He also stressed, “China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence.” If Xi can declare that he will not fight a hot war with any foreign country, then how can China bear to start a war with Taiwan?

If Taiwan does not declare independence, the CCP should not use force to attack Taiwan. On the other hand, if Taiwan does not declare independence, but the CCP sends troops to attack Taiwan, will the U.S. deploy a military force to defend Taiwan? On the one hand, the U.S. teased Taiwan’s emotions and seduced Taiwan’s desires. The U.S. successively sent the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Under Secretary of State to make delegation visits to Taiwan. Moreover, it intensively dispatched military aircraft and warships to navigate around Taiwan. Nevertheless, the U.S. refused to make clear its position to support Taiwan. Such irresponsible behavior is a typical characteristic of scumbags. Tsai’s administration should bravely shout to Beijing, “As long as I do not declare Taiwan independence, you cannot use force against Taiwan!” Tsai Ing-wen should also clearly request the U.S., “Since you are using me as a pawn to infuriate China, if I do not declare independence and the CCP attacks me, then America must send troops to protect me! This is a responsibility the U.S. cannot evade.”

(Chao Shao-kang, Chairman of Broadcasting Corp. of China)

