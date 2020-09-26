Editorial: Dictatorship expansion will not dominate the world｜Apple Daily HK

by Fong Yuen

At the United Nations General Assembly meeting days ago, Xi Jinping delivered a video speech mentioned that China “will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence”, and to "rise above ideological disputes and do not fall into the trap of “clash of civilizations”. Beautiful words, but as Pompeo said, now the world is not listening to what the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is saying, but watching what it does.

When the CCP’s initial economic development has achieved results, it implemented malicious diplomatic strategic expansion with its money, and employed a wolf-warrior stance, exemplified in various stages: First, it has promoted large-scale foreign propaganda in developed Western countries such as the United States and Europe by buying up the media and politicians in an attempt to influence; Second, it made purchases and investments in strategic locations of small and medium-sized countries as a bridgehead for political, economic and military landing; Third, it promoted Belt and Road as a development strategy. By exporting the excess from production, it controlled the entirety of these host countries' economic lifeline, and expanded its diplomatic alliance; Fourth, it formed gangs and allies within major international organizations to form new leadership, weakening the American and European influence; Fifth, it has promoted the Chinese model of dictatorship to replace universal values with the use of China’s superficial strong national power.

The greatest misjudgment in China’s foreign expansion lies in the confidence in the autocratic system. Since the CCP’s economy took off within a short period of time, it believed that the one-party dictatorship system was invincible. This fundamental misjudgment, coupled with the communist ideological DNA, made the CCP forget all the painful lessons it had learned in the past verges of collapse. Instead, it believed that capitalism and its universal values are coming to an end, and that it is communism’s turn to shine. As long as the ambition is large enough and strength strong enough, it can fight and eventually replace universal values and become the mainstream of the world.

Every time the CCP arrives in a country, like drawn to like, it shares the same rotten taste as the local political leeches. First it lures them for profit, then they merge into a mutually-beneficial symbiotic entity. Together they support political brokers, bribe the media, and corrupt the political ecology. The CCP has once used capitalism’s freedom and rule of law to expand, further reinforcing the belief that its system works.

In Belt and Road, the CCP’s system even carries a stench of colonialism. Using investment to forge the path, it released excessive domestic production capacity, invaded the resources of various countries, occupied strategic locations, and used huge debts to threaten small and medium-sized countries to stand with it on the international political stage. The same plot has become a familiar routine used in countries that are eager for development and yearning for money. Although it was once effective, over time there are drawbacks all around. Over the past few years, with CCP’s own struggle, it has been unable to throw money around. Belt and Road is on the path of premature death, and the consequences are not to be proud of.

With the help of the United States, the CCP joined the United Nations, and later became a member of international organizations such as the WTO, WHO, and Interpol. After benefiting from its participation, the CCP wanted to have its cake and eat it too. With evil thoughts burgeoning, the CCP used tactics of buying and forming cliques, and implemented the strategy of “countryside encircling cities” to implement division and disintegration, and gradually took over the reign and dominated the operation of these international organizations. The United States, as the initiator, nonetheless got marginalized.

The World Health Organization has played a disgraceful role in the spread of the Wuhan virus; the World Trade Organization has been controlled by the CCP, and has even ruled recently that the United States tariffs against China violate the WTO regulations; as for the United Nations, it recently rejected the United States' proposal to extend sanctions on Iran. The United Nations was established under the leadership and proposal of the United States, and the WTO and WHO are all branches of the UN. The United States provides the greatest financial support to eh United Nations and its affiliates every year. Now that the CCP has snatched the status of the United States, what an incredible shame.

The United Nations was founded under the advocacy of the United States, and can also be abolished by the same United States. The United States has already withdrawn from the World Health Organization, and is no longer buddy-buddy with the World Trade Organization. The United States is already in the process of signing and negotiating, or has already signed and negotiated unilateral or multilateral trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, the Five Eyes Alliance, and even the European Union. With its strong national power, it is not difficult for the United States to ditch the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization, and reorganize its diplomatic territory. In the end, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organizations will become echo chambers only for the CCP and other third world countries.

By the same token, the United Nations will gradually be marginalized in the future. The CCP thinks that by buying up small and medium-sized countries, it is getting enough votes to control the United Nations and dominate the overall situation of the world. In the end, it is but a delusional wild goose chase.

Of course in the major Western industrial countries, there are weak and shallow politicians seeking only profits and materialism, but the consensus on universal values and robust national systems is still sufficient to resist corrosion. It only took the United States a few months to bring its former allies back under its wings. The CCP had its first taste of sweetness, and exposed its wolf warrior ambitions. Now that it is faced obstacles all around and from many countries, it has landed itself in a truly embarrassing situation.

The CCP’s foreign expansion is based on the ultimate demand of “creating a common destiny for humankind”, which, in the end, is all an attempt to extend its dictatorship model to the rest of the world. When socialism becomes the dominant ideology, the CCP will eventually become the dominant leader of the dictatorship that will integrate all of humankind.

Looking at it today, it seems like this midsummer dream of malicious expansion of the autocratic system is approaching the closing of the curtain. Waking up from the sweet dream, it opens its eyes to what has become a drastically new world, where the clouds have melted away and the wind chills the bones. Such cruelty of reality - and it all boils down to the CCP’s next moves.

Click here for Chinese version

