Continue to suppress Hong Kong, or sacrifice for the country? | Jimmy Lai

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is sparing no effort in subduing the judicial system from all levels, from education all the way to social welfare. Recently, the Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung deleted the topic of the separation of powers from textbooks, a move that was strongly supported by Carrie Lam. Waving flags and cheering on, the goal was to destroy the judicial system that has been effective for more than a century. Intimidating school principals and teachers into removing “incorrect thoughts” from school libraries was a move to turn schools into brainwashing machines.

I am not sure what evil moves the CCP has deployed in the social welfare sector, but the church has already fallen. For example, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Hong Kong John Tong Hon recently issued a letter to the clergy, instructing priests not to discuss politics in their preaching, not to insinuate or incite hate speech, and to ask the Justice and Peace Commission of Hong Kong Catholic Diocese to stop with their crowdfunding campaign to publish a prayer for the national security law in the newspapers. The suppression of the church is revealing itself.

The CCP has infiltrated all levels of society. From the heavy suppression, the expansion of unchecked police powers, overriding of the law, one can even say that the police have long become the law itself. Hong Kong is already a police city, and the words are clearly carved on its walls. Hong Kong looks the same, but the soul is long gone. The scenery on the street remains, but there is no longer warmth, and it no longer resonates with people. At the fading away of sentiments towards this city, and faced with the diminished, empty road ahead, where do we go from here?

Two hundred cops stormed into the Apple Daily headquarters and performed a large-scale search on files and documents, a total violation of the freedom of press using police powers. It was a scare tactic, a move to create a chilling effect within the media. After this incident, who within the media still dares to remain in the eye of the storm? Some say that the “anti-China and disrupting Hong Kong” Next Media is still standing, uncensored. News is still reported with the same attitude and consistency, opinions are still being expressed, therefore there is still press freedom in Hong Kong. Yes, we are operating as usual, but every single day we risk being arrested, being censored for good. When you have to write in fear, to speak in panic, are you still free? Freedom ought to be carefree.

It is not thorough enough to scare the media into stepping aside. Other than print media, there are the Internet, school media, and freelance self-employed journalists. They are not under the control of bosses who have long self-censored, “been controlled”. Take Leung Pak-kin for example: as a freelance journalist, he filmed police violence in Prince Edward MTR station last year on Aug. 31. They bravely filmed police brutality on the frontline, therefore, they must all be taken care of.

The police therefore brazenly revised the definition of “media representative” in the Police General Orders, which is essentially journalists being “issued a license” by the Government News and Media Information System (GNMIS), but where police power dominates the government and overrides the law. As veteran barrister Alan Leong Ka-kit pointed out: Press freedom is subject to the provisions concerning freedom of speech and press as stipulated in Article 27 of the Basic Law, Article 19 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights stipulated in Article 39 of the Basic Law, and the Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Act. The police’s move is clearly unconstitutional, but so what? The mighty police power! What can you do about it!

It has become a norm of the police to lead the Department of Justice’s “selective enforcement”, and even “blurring the boundaries” in law enforcement. For example, the police recently violated the memorandum signed in 2017 with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), “blurring the boundaries” and enforcing the Securities and Futures Ordinance, which the SFC is responsible for and arrested 15 people for “manipulating” Next Media’s stock price. What the people really did was to express their dissatisfaction with the police for stomping Next Media, and showed their support for Next Media creatively through the stock market. How are they powerful enough to “manipulate” the stock price?

Another example is the 7.21 (Jul. 21) event, when it was obviously the white-clad who indiscriminately attacked the people. Lam Cheuk-ting bravely stood out to protect the others, but was instead accused of being a rioter and arrested by the police. The police fabricated the law by themselves. With the proliferation of the abuse of police power, is Hong Kong still a safe haven for people and their livelihoods? Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma issued a rare 14-page statement, emphasizing that the judiciary should not be politicized. From this, it should be apparent to all that Hong Kong’s core problem is that police power overrides the law. As police power continues to grow, justices are disheartened and the people are shocked, the exact outcome wished by the CCP. As far as the CCP is concerned, Hong Kong can only be under control when police power overrides the law. Hong Kong’s anti-ELAB, anti-establishment movement was a huge humiliation for Xi.

Using the national security law, a brutal fascist method, the CCP suppresses and destroys the promise of the guarantee of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, judicial independence, freedom of press and speech, and the rule of law, proving to the international community that the CCP is not to be trusted. The bankruptcy of integrity has triggered a “fundamental” change of attitude of the world, especially the Americans, towards the CCP. In the past, Trump’s remarks towards China would only remain on the political level, and the people could care less. However, just as the Wuhan virus episode shook the world like another “Pearl Harbor” incident, the Americans are waking up from the pain and damage caused by the fraud and concealment committed by the CCP, leading to a complete change in their attitude towards it.

Before Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the American people were not too concerned about Hitler’s evilness and did not support the United States' participation in the war to save Europe. The attack on Pearl Harbor was a complete 180 that flipped the Americans' opinions. The country went all out to fight, and eventually defeated the evil Nazis and Japan, saving Europe, and turned the tide of Western civilization.

Before the Wuhan virus, the American people viewed the trade dispute between Trump and the CCP as a fight for commercial and labor interests, and they were not concerned. The Wuhan virus brought about an epiphany in the American people that this was not just about the health and safety of life. The CCP’s autocratic ideology and its barbaric wolf-warrior behavior offend the moral and ethics of civilized society, disrupt people’s harmonious lives, and threaten world peace. This awakening turned into an anti-Communist craze, changing political orientations; anti-Communist has become the bipartisan consensus of the Republicans and Democrats of the United States. Trump took advantage of the momentum and use his attacks on the CCP as a campaign strategy for re-election, making anti-Communist an even more popularized topic among the public.

The anti-Communist frenzy and awakening in the United States also traveled to the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and even ASEAN countries, prompting them to change their China policy as well. These countries are victims of the Wuhan virus, just like the Americans. They, too, got a revelation on the true nature of the CCP, and developed a strong sense of disgust. The attitude of the government changes in accordance with the changes in popular opinion. Today, the CCP faces unanimous criticism and sanctions from the free world, the biggest diplomatic, economic, and political crisis in the 40 years of economic reform and opening.

When the United States is no longer holding back with its relentless and fierce attacks, the CCP has found itself in an extremely embarrassing situation. Individual countries do not have the power to check and balance the CCP, however, with the United States in the anti-China camp, the CCP does not have the strength to fight back. Not responding at all? It will be looked down upon by people. On the eve of the United States election, the resignation of the U.S. Ambassador to China, Branstad, was a foreshadowing of the downgrade of the Sino-U.S. diplomacy. At the same time, if Trump further upgrades the recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty and even transfers some of the troops stationed in Japan over to Taiwan, how will the CCP respond then?

No response will mean a total loss of face. Yet a hot war with the United States may be even more detrimental, not only will the economy be dragged into the ditches, but could bring down the entire CCP regime. What to do? The only way to untangle this is for Xi Jinping to step down. If Taiwan does slip away, how can Xi Dada not step down? Apart from a radical change in the leadership and policies to ease the Sino-U.S. relations, there is no way out of this dead-end for the CCP, and China will also be trapped in a blind alley of extreme misery. Now is the time for Xi Dada to give back to the party, the country, the people.

(Jimmy Lai is the founder of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily and Next Magazine in Hong Kong and Taiwan.)

---------------------------------

