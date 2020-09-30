Why has the world taken heed of Taiwan? | Chen Fang-ming

The distance between Taiwan and China is ever-growing and expanding. This gap has further increased and widened especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the rift is not solely a result of the epidemic of the infectious virus but also because the democratic ways of life of the Taiwan people have naturally drawn a clear line with China. Located on the edge of China, but despite the close proximity, the people living in Taiwan can enjoy open civic space with the freedom of speech and the freedom to live without the constant fear of contracting the coronavirus. Even in terms of respect for human dignity and human rights, Taiwan is also one of the leaders within Asian countries. Tsai Ing-wen has been selected for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, which just shows that Taiwan cannot be obscured by China.

Taiwan’s excellent anti-epidemic measures have been outstanding against a virus that has successfully attacked and penetrated the world. Not only East Asian countries have recognized Taiwan’s epidemic prevention work, but European and American countries have also unanimously expressed their respect for Taiwan. Such anti-epidemic capabilities are not just about wearing masks. The most important thing is the ubiquitous habit of public hygiene by the general public. The long-term development of this widespread practice comes entirely from a solid civil society spirit which is in turn nurtured by a healthy democratic society. The effect brought about by party alternation is precisely that feared by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP is not only afraid of democracy but is also petrified of the people. In fact, the CCP regards the people as its hypothetical enemy.

From Xinjiang to Tibet and from Beijing to Hong Kong, imaginary enemies of the CCP are hidden and lurking in every region and in every city. This hostility of the CCP is also extended to Taiwan, simply because a direct presidential election is possible on this little island. In order to reassure himself, Xi Jinping is determined to relentlessly send Chinese military aircraft to breach the centerline of the Taiwan Strait. He has created enemies not only within the borders of China but also up north, in the east and down south. His collection of enemies is becoming more and more orderly. From India to Vietnam and from the U.S. to the Far East, the entire Pacific Ocean may set the stage as his battlefield. Nevertheless, Taiwan can still establish a model of civil society under such threats of force.

On May 24 last year, Taiwan passed a special law legalizing same-sex marriage, further increasing civil rights on the island. Under the leadership of President Tsai, the democratic system has become more robust. In addition to the military, Taiwan’s best national defense is a complete and intact democratic way of life. The nation has earned the recognition of the international community after its epic performance of epidemic prevention. That is true democracy and a truly open society. On the other hand, the cultural value of China today still revolves around Han ethnicity, male dominance and heterosexuality as its core political values. Moreover, it continues to spread sexual discrimination, ethnic discrimination and class discrimination. In comparison, Taiwan is way ahead of China and clearly the winner by a landslide against Xi Jinping.

There is no boundary to democracy, no end to epidemic prevention and no limit to national defense. The world took heed of Taiwan because we have a healthy political and social environment. This is not the individual merit of Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership but the shared leadership of its entire citizenry. President Tsai has been noticed by the global community because of the civil life of the Taiwanese people. The order and discipline of all citizens have pushed their leader onto the international stage. However, we do not forget the threats from China because of this. Every citizen is an inseparable and vital part of national defense. The people of Taiwan will make every effort to protect and defend their homeland in the face of the threat of China’s encroachment. We do not provoke nor do we challenge, because Taiwan is worth living.

(Chen Fang-ming, University Chair Professor at the Graduate Institute of Taiwanese Literature, National Chengchi University)

