Great leap forward campaign for chips production in China｜Wang Dan

When Mao Zedong was still alive, the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) launched a “great leap forward campaign”, pressing the country to boost iron production by multiple times within a year , as well as suggesting a fantasy that the country should swiftly step into a “communist society” . The campaign, which did not give any thought to market mechanism, resulted in a great famine rarely seen in human history in which almost 40 million people were hungered to death.

During the period between Mao’s regime and Deng Xiaoping staging a comeback, the CCP did not drop its way of developing the country’s economy – a great-leap-forward-campaign style that counted on executive mobilization orders. Now, Xi Jinping, who praises himself an heir to Maoism, is about to roll out another “great leap forward campaign”. Yet this time, what he got in the crosshairs is not iron production, but chips and high-tech industries.

Since the U.S. waged a trade war on China, the realm of advanced technology of the latter has been dealt the most serious blow. Huawei, one of the well-known examples, has been suffering from the great impact of cut-off of chips supply on its smartphones production since the U.S. imposed sanctions on the corporation. In the long run, the issue of China’s core technology lagging behind will loom large.

Xi Jinping has sensed the crisis, as evidenced by his stressing that a lot of realms of innovative technologies have been “strangled” in his speech delivered at a symposium for scientists he himself presided at. And his response to this is to leverage a “great leap forward campaign” that carries the characteristics of the China Model – focusing efforts on important business – to promptly make a breakthrough in domestic chips production.

Political campaign-style market economy

To this end, on August 4, the State Council issued the Several Policies for Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Integrated Circuit Industry and the Software Industry in the New Era, accentuating that the semiconductor industry and software industry are “prioritized”. Huawei has launched a so-called “Nanniwan project” focusing on producing made-in-China chips, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation(SMIC) is testing the productivity of the American facilities while bragging about churning out 40-nanometer chips by the end of this year. The Global Times has even named the development of made-in-China chips a “long battle”, attaching to it the importance comparable to that of the “critical stage of the great revival of the Chinese nation”. Nevertheless, all this is actually a self-deceiving war cry and a pipe dream completely divorced from reality.

As a matter of fact, currently no Chinese enterprise is able to produce the facilities SMIC needs. According to what Wall Street investment bank Jefferies surmises, for the time being, up to half of SMIC’s facilities are imported from U.S. suppliers. If those partners in America do not provide what it needs and upgrade its current equipment items, it will be difficult for the corporation to continue with its operation. Investment research company Morningstar pointed out in a report released on August 18 that it is hardly possible for the Chinese semiconductor industry to go independent in the next 10 ten years.

Even the people of CCP inner circle cannot put up with those impracticable slogans. Not long ago, former Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei openly expressed at the Chinese Economists 50 Forum that the current 5G technology of China is not sophisticated enough. He pointed out that hundreds of billions of dollars has been invested in it, which has yet been applied to nowhere, and that it will be difficult to cancel out the costs in the days ahead..

Though it was an impartial evaluation attempted by a person of the inner circle who knows well the development of Chinese economy, it was just slightly mentioned in coverage on Weibo, and the thousand comments on the message area were trashed with just few remarks of great-leap-forward style espousing the industry policy left. Such stringent censorship has suggested that to force through the new “great leap forward campaign”, the CCP can no longer tolerate any opposing views, be they from inside or outside the establishment, which is a genuine embodiment of the political vibes during the 1958 “great leap forward campaign”.

Ever since a long time ago, China has been boasting about being on the way to “market economy”. Be that as it may, the thoughts of the decision makers are still predominated over by the mindset of planned economy. Xi Jinping has his mind stuffed with political struggles, pushing through "politics in command' even after monopolizing all the powers. He exploits the slogan of “the great revival of the Chinese nation” even in developing high-tech industries like chips production in a bid to stir up nationalism to drive the growth of the industry like a political campaign. It has only manifested once again that under Xi’s rule, the CCP has been backsliding to Maoism one step at a time.

