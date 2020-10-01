The neglected majority｜Lee Yee

A few previous polls on whether pan-democrat legislators should stay or leave the legislature (following the extension of its terms of office for one year by Beijing) are mostly in favour of quitting. Nevertheless those who prefer to stay have insisted on another poll among supporters of the pan-democracy camp to resolve the controversy. Despite planting an inclination towards staying through the choice of reference group, the Democratic Party has rejected the suggestion by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI) of using two-thirds majority as the threshold and insisted on a simple majority of over one-half. The poll result was announced yesterday. Of the 738 pan-democrat supporters, less than half was in favour of staying. But in the end most of the pan-democrat legislators have decided to stay. This really leaves a very bad impression on the public.

In early September, HKPORI has conducted a poll on the one-year postponement of the Legislative Council (Legco) election. Of the 14,691 survey respondents, 12,293 were pan-democrat supporters, and 96% of them agreed that the Legco election should be held as soon as possible. Even among non-supporters, 36% agreed that the election should be held as soon as possible.

Hence it is obvious that the majority of Hong Kong people especially pan-democrat supporters oppose the postponement of the Legco elections. If pan-democrat legislators had formed a united front with candidates of the primary elections and district councillors to express strong opposition against the postponement when it was announced in July; if they had made it clear that they would not stay in the interim legislature; and if they had continued to fight against the postponement until end September when hard facts became reality, the general public would have accepted their ultimate decision to stay much more readily. In addition, the two legislators who will not serve out the extended term might have adopted a different stance, preserving the unity of the pan-democracy camp. Unfortunately, pan-democrat legislators have not insisted on opposing the postponement of the Legco elections. Instead, they have tried to justify their stay during the interim year and lower the poll threshold for that choice repeatedly.

There may be good reasons for serving the extended term, but is there sufficient discussion on the detriment of accepting the extended term? Have pan democrats ever considered that their number one priority is to advocate the holding of Legco elections as soon as possible? In addition, I have suggested the 4 disqualified pan-democrat legislators to stay whereas the others to quit. Obviously, this proposal has not been discussed by pan-democrats or HKPORI. The issue has been considered only from one perspective: pan democrat legislators shall stay. Other suggestions and polls are redundant and are obstacles to be conquered.

Politics is the art of compromise. Politicians should not let go of any platform for attaining their goals. This is not wrong. But public opinion is the foundation of support for pan-democrats. They want to have the mandate of the people, not the mandate of those in power. Therefore, any remark and action must be based on public opinions and sentiments. When the mandate of the people is substituted by the mandate of the dictator in power all of a sudden, the spontaneous reaction and number one priority must be to struggle against the deprivation of the right to vote. In accepting the extended term of the legislature granted by Beijing from the very beginning, pan-democrats will only give the impression that they care for their power and position rather than the will of the people.

Such a statement may be unfair on pan-democrats. Maybe power and position are not the reasons for their stay. Maybe they genuinely believe that staying is a responsible act. But unfortunately this is not the impression that we get.

One may compromise on many things in life, but for reasons of principles and bottom line, there are things which should never be compromised. No matter how futile our struggle may seem, we have to endure to the last moment in order to exemplify rights and wrongs. Former Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen has a famous saying: it’s easier to hold to your principles 100% of the time than it is to hold to them 98% of the time. If we insist on 100%, we will clear the hurdle in time. If we insist on 98%, it means that we will give up 2% for fame, wealth or power. That will open the floodgates and we will become a person without principles.

Tomorrow is the 71st Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Recently, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz referred to China as the “new evil empire” in an interview. The idea was borrowed from President Reagan who had called the Soviet Union the “evil empire.” Yet China is different from the Soviet Union. The new evil is more difficult to deal with because in addition to the powerful military, it also has immense economic power which can penetrate the world. It has a more solid foundation for totalitarian rule because its 1.2 billion population has been under authoritarian rule for more than two thousand years. The politicians and intellectuals who supported the Communist party in its founding years kept compromising on their principles. They had never put up a fight against the totalitarian rule, thus inducing vicious expansion of power and corruption. The basic human rights of its people were annihilated.

Hong Kong, unfortunately, is treading the same path.

