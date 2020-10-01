Editorial: Freedom and pluralism are Taiwan’s pride | Apple Daily Taiwan

Two Taiwanese artists will each perform a song, “My Motherland” and the anti-epidemic song “Guardian,” respectively on a TV program on China’s National Day. An aboriginal Taiwanese youth living in Beijing shouted “I am a proud Chinese” at the Straits Forum. Even in spite of the current sour cross-straits relations deteriorated to the point that the Chinese military aircrafts would frequently cross the midline of the Taiwan Strait as an act of protest, the actions of these “Taiwanese” are quite the eyesore and regarded with loathing. Let alone under the current circumstances, they will naturally draw strong criticisms. The government’s intention to follow up with penalties has received support from many people.

During the Japanese colonial rule over Taiwan, the Taiwanese were allowed to select their nationality only in the first two years of the period; those who did not wish to be Japanese subjects could sell their assets and leave Taiwan. Thereafter, they were forbidden to be Chinese and could only be Japanese. After World War II, Japanese rule ended on the island and Taiwan was restored to Chinese control. For a long time, the people of Taiwan must call themselves Chinese and were forbidden to be Taiwanese. Later, there was a period when it was popular to say, “I am Taiwanese, I am also Chinese.” Recently, the trend is “I am Taiwanese and I am proud.” The word “China” has been contaminated and to proclaim as Chinese would be regarded as a betrayal to Taiwan and kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The evolution of Taiwanese identity over the past 100 years speaks of the sorrow of Taiwan. The interpretation and romance of Taiwan, China, Taiwanese and Chinese involve culture, history and consanguinity. As for the political identifications with the Republic of China (ROC) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the permutations and combinations are so complicated that all arguments can be tit for tat of polar opposites, or they can speak in different languages from parallel universes.

Nevertheless, what is worthy of the rejoice and pride of all people living in Taiwan is that, in the past, in order to uphold their identity, Taiwanese had to sacrifice their lives and freedom or they were forced to stay overseas, unable to return home, or they had to endure contempt as they wait for dawn to come. Now that Taiwan is democratized and respects multiple values, national identity is a personal choice. Some people firmly believe that since ancient times, Taiwan and China have only been geographically close and there is “one country on each side,” where there is nonintervention in the domestic affairs of each other. However, some people look forward to the day when the two sides of the straits will be unified. There are also those people who will make their choices and express their identity for the business, the market, Renminbi or New Taiwan dollar, temporary convenience, votes and other plausible and unimaginable factors. All the same, they no longer need to worry about being executed for treason or taken exile and imprisoned on Green Island.

The most solid foundation of “I am Taiwanese, I am proud” is the self-confidence built up by the Taiwanese, such that they believe their existence is not based on charity but on their own ability to conquer difficulties and challenges. Taiwan’s unity does not rely on ropes binding or harsh punishments, but a natural cohesion. In the past, President Tsai Ing-wen remarked that “no one should have to apologize for their identity.” The reason why people were so moved is not only from reflection on the painful history of Taiwan but also because this is a sacred commitment to Taiwanese now and in the future. Taiwan is not afraid of choices, in fact, it is capable of making and respecting choices. It is precisely this kind of contrast of pluralism that there is greater significance in the meanings of “Taiwan, China and one country on each side.”

Taiwanese artists to sing “My Motherland” at the National Day Gala on the opposite side of the strait, and aboriginal youth to express “I am a proud Chinese” at the Straits Forum precisely present a sharp contrast between the existence of the core values of cross-strait democracy and diversity. It is also an enormous contradiction between the respect and understanding of people in civilized society. Taiwan people will certainly be livid, mock and criticize these people’s kowtowing statements but they will also cherish everything that Taiwan has.

If the actions taken by individuals that are related to choices of identity endanger national security, we believe they should be fully pursued without any leniency. However, if it is a choice between the Renminbi and the New Taiwan dollar, or just an ideology public declaration then in addition to acting in accordance with the law, another key consideration is to prove that Taiwan is indeed very different from China. The so-called midline of the cross-straits is based on the protection of freedom and respect for pluralism.

