Zhongnanhai control freak spends 71 years in its own trap | Tzou Wenfeng

It has been 71 years since the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was founded on Oct. 1, 1949. If the CCP really has the proud achievement of developing mainland China’s overall strength and established its “rising” position, the reason would be there was a period of time the CCP leadership team has loosened up on its rigid ideological thinking.

Before that period of time, the CCP enforced repressive rules, the extreme left political movement killed millions of lives and destroyed many families. China to the outside was just a country in the corner behind the iron curtain; after that period of time, the CCP seems to have gone back its old way. By mastering information technology, it attempts to fully control people’s thoughts and lives, even suppresses all the ethnic minorities and Hong Kong people, and is becoming a digital totalitarian empire. The future internal movement of mainland China is yet unknown, but its decline externally is increasingly obvious.

What has happened lately internationally and on both sides of the Straits is a significant sign. Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister and Yang Jiechi, director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission have visited Europe in September separately, in the hope to repair the damaged China-Europe relationship due to specific topics, and at the same time break through the U.S. strategic containment and balance the China policy of the European countries.

Unfortunately, every country has brought up the human rights problem of Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Wang Yi then really put his foot in it by denouncing the Czech Senate for visiting Taiwan and received criticism from Germany and the European Union; not much has come out of the video summit with Xi Jinping and the EU leaders either, no joint statement or similar document was published, with the EU even formally condemned Beijing for violating human rights, spreading fake news, making false economic and trade promises and pointed out directly that the CCP is a systemic competitor.

It isn’t only the China-Europe relationship that is in difficulty, More troubles could be seen when Xi Jinping and Trump virtually crossed swords during the UN summit. Beijing tried and failed to fudge the fact that from hiding the pandemic, it has caused sufferings globally; also, its One Belt One Road initiative debt trap, the promoting of an authoritarian system with “Chinese characteristics”, South China Sea expansion, environmental damage, “wolf warrior diplomacy” etc. have severely tarnished China’s international image. Of course, Beijing could blame everything on Trump plotting to intensify the China-U.S. fight to build momentum for the election, but the current international situation did not come from nowhere, which reflects, even more, the worries the CCP regime has - surrounded by enemies.

Meanwhile, the CCP keeps showing off in Taiwan Strait, claiming that being necessary measures in order to defend the sovereignty and territorial completeness. In fact, the CCP has been using various excuses for years to test the bottom line of Taiwan’s defense, even gradually pressing further in Taiwan Strait with normalized activities; its latest acts of sending military aircraft to disturb the Strait midline and trespass Taiwan’s Southwest airspace, whether they are to shock “Taiwan independent”, or warn the U.S. not to get involved with “Taiwan problem,” are actually reactions out of frustration from having failed its Taiwan policy.

The crux of the problem is the senior officials at Zhongnanhai being obsessed with power, which has derived an intolerant, rigid ideology and later developed into a stance that is domineering, self-righteous and self-deceiving.

The main goal of CCP’s diplomatic policy after the 1990s was 1) to make the CCP become an essential part of the international society; 2) to build an image of a “responsible big nation,” therefore its main diplomatic tactic was “public diplomacy,” which was to influence the attitude of the public in other countries, who would then influence their governments' diplomatic policy.

But years on, it has only highlighted the image of the CCP regime threatening international society; even its way of improving economic and trade relations with other countries is actually focusing on how to pull the interests of targeted countries more towards the CCP and push further away from the U.S. Furthermore, the failure of the CCP’s public diplomacy also caused by the irony of it, on one hand, claiming to promote “peaceful world” and build a “community with shared future for mankind,” but on the other hand yelling “you will be destroyed if you offend me, wherever you are.” If the conflicting nature of the CCP’s diplomatic policy cannot be resolved, no matter how great the propaganda and packaging is, the result can be easily predicted.

Then look at how Beijing failed its Taiwan policy, to simply put it, is the CCP has done everything that should not be done to improve cross-strait relationship: it said to be peaceful, but constantly threatens Taiwan with words and military; it said to benefit Taiwan, but keeps suppressing it; it said to make dialogue, but refuses to accept the existence of the Republic of China. As a result, the CCP has got itself in a deadlock.

To elaborate, the current cross-strait situation has nothing to do with whether Taiwan accepts the “1992 consensus,” there is no need to talk about what it means. Unless the Republic of China volunteers to give up its autonomy of a sovereign state, then otherwise by accepting the “1992 consensus,” does it mean Taiwan has to refuse interacting with other countries? If the CCP’s rigid mentality does not change, it surely would not tolerate the U.S. senior officials visiting Taiwan, if Taiwan has accepted the “1992 consensus.”

Regardless of how the CCP argues “Taiwan is part of China,” in reality, international interactions are mostly between two countries; whatever the CCP said about not accepting Taiwan as a country, it interacts with Taiwan as if it is one. This is a simple but often neglected situation, that’s why there are tactical games of winning over and fighting against. The CCP which takes the path of realism will not change its foreign policy because of cultural closeness. If Taiwan wants to survive in the big state’s politics, it must identify the nature of the problem.

Regarding the CCP, from claiming it can dominate everything in the mainland, to thinking it can decide the future of Taiwan, and now it even believes it is the savior of human society. If it still doesn’t know where its problem came from, I can honestly say, the consequence of the CCP’s failure on internal and external policy would be borne by the whole world.

(Tzou Wenfeng, China political observer)

