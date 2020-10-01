Editorial: Tech is Taiwan’s safety guarantee | Apple Daily HK

By Fong Yuen

United States government’s internal documents indicated that it has begun sanctions against SMIC. Even if SMIC’s threat to the United States is limited, the U.S. government is not letting it go, showing how in terms of the United States' high-tech blockade against China, the line is drawn and there is no elbow room.

On the contrary, Taiwan’s high-tech industries are advancing in leaps and bounds. TSMC recently announced that it has made a major breakthrough with its two-nanometer development process, and has even started on deploying the one-nanometer. Compared with SMIC’s 14-nanometer, TSMC is miles ahead. Even South Korea’s Samsung has admitted that its technology is lacking behind, and with the United States being skeptical of Korea’s friendliness towards China, it can be certain that the United States will bind together tighter with TSMC in the future. With TSMC as the core, a complete semiconductor industry chain is now being formulated in the island of Taiwan. The world’s major high-tech companies are now rushing to invest in Taiwan. As Taiwan’s tech industry booms, land prices are rising, and the stock market is excelling. Even with an imminent war in the Taiwan Strait, there are still numerous multi-national companies pouring in, showing the full confidence these tech giants have in Taiwan’s security.

Taiwan’s security is built upon its rapid high-tech development. The closer Taiwan’s high-tech industries are to the United States, the more the United States cannot do without Taiwan, thus if anything happens in the Taiwan Strait, the high the chance of U.S. military intervention. If the U.S. government places the supply of key chips solely on TSMC (TSMC’s two-nanometer production will be based in Taiwan), it means that it cannot let anything happen to Taiwan.

Since last year, the United States has defined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a hostile force, begun its clean-up actions diplomatically and domestically towards Chinese political power, and currently expressed a stance of a complete decoupling from China. Since the U.S.-China relations is inching towards hostile, one is strong and one is weak, only one will stand while the other dies, the right for Taiwan is an outpost in the U.S.-China life-and-death battle, the key lies in the high-tech industry.

In terms of impact on national security, no industry weighs more than semiconductors. Whoever masters the semiconductor leadership will master the future. For the United States, occupying the absolute advantage of high tech is the top priority of national security. In addition to sanctions and besiegement of the CCP, protecting the security of Taiwan has an undoubtedly high strategic significance.

If the CCP forcefully takes Taiwan, TSMC’s production and R&D capabilities will be taken by the CCP, and so will a large number of high-tech talents in Taiwan. The United States will lose its leadership in high tech. Although the United States is still unmatched in its semiconductor design capabilities, without sufficient production capacity, its edge will be lost and the losses will be irreversible.

On the scale of U.S.-China relations, Taiwan’s weight is comparable to none. The United States cannot let the CCP take Taiwan. If the CCP invades Taiwan forcefully, the United States has no option but to intervene and assist in the defense. This is the key that Taiwan relies on today. When Ma Ying-jeou said that “the first battle is the last”, in addition to being the CCP’s lobbyist, he is also oblivious to the United States' reliance on Taiwan’s high technology.

The U.S. Under Secretary of State’s visit to Taiwan did not bring about a major breakthrough in diplomacy. Although Tsai Ing-wen said that “Taiwan is determined to take the crucial step”, nothing followed after Hsiao Bi-khim claimed to be “ambassador”. Earlier Frank Hsieh was also being called “ambassador” in Japan, but that was not a self-proclamation, but a compliment from the local government. On the contrary, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu recently said in public that “Taiwan does not seek to establish comprehensive diplomatic relations with the United States at present”, meaning that other things are being considered.

It looks like neither the United States nor Taiwan plans to further provoke the CCP, because the best option is not to give the CCP an excuse to attack Taiwan forcefully, but for the two to focus on substantive in-depth cooperation: full acceleration in high-tech exchanges, the United States to assist Taiwan in expanding its international presence, the sharing of defense intelligence between the United States and Taiwan, and the United States to promote the establishment of regional military cooperation between Japan, Australian and India, etc.

The formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Taiwan will prompt the CCP to make a desperate move, one that will not benefit anyone. Instead, keeping the situation on the verge of a cold and hot war, even without a nominal establishment of diplomatic relations, there are in fact actual partnerships. The United States and Taiwan have more room for cooperation without being too quick on starting a war.

When the United States and Taiwan continue to exert pressure one level at a time, but never crossing the bottom line, the ball is in the court of the CCP’s. When there are no diplomatic relations established between the United States and Taiwan, and when Taiwan is not independent, then the CCP does not have any excuse to invade Taiwan by force, one that would be justified neither internally nor externally. Although a war will not happen (some military disputes are possible), the situation is clearly not benefitting the CCP’s side. The United States and Taiwan embrace passionately, while the United States and China split further apart from each other with unfavorable prospects and tied hands. This, for the CCP, is the real headache.

Taiwan vigorously develops the island’s economy and foreign relations, maintains its leading position in high tech, talents and elites from all over the world are yearning for it, prompting progress in higher education and the flowing in of international capital, forming a virtuous cycle that is a much greater guarantee of Taiwan’s safety.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play