Handle LegCo disputes in the coming year through a parallel mini-parliament｜Leung Kai-chi

According to results released yesterday of a public survey commissioned by the Democratic Party on whether pro-democracy lawmakers should extend their terms at the Legislative Council (LegCo), less than half of the respondents supported the lawmakers to stay and less than half said they should leave. The legislators, therefore, have to decide for themselves whether to go or not. The controversy surrounding the pro-democracy lawmakers has gradually brought to the fore the rift within the pro-democracy camp that has been hidden throughout the protest movement. I therefore hope LegCo members can think beyond the question of whether they should stay or leave, and I hope they can take the opportunity to address the issue concerning the rift. Many ideas have been proposed and one of them is that winners in the primaries recently held by the pro-democracy camp should establish a political platform. That is a recommendable idea.

Before discussing what to do in the future, I feel obliged to explain the meaning of the said survey, which has triggered heated debate. It is better that people have some understanding of its background and methodology, lest one should jump to the conclusion that the survey is unreliable just because the results do not meet their expectations.

The poll probed more than 2,000 people, including over 700 supporters of pro-democracy lawmakers, which is not a small figure as far as a scientific public survey is concerned. In the U.S., which has a population of 300 million, media outlets usually interview 500 to 1,000 people in every public opinion poll. Polling people is like doing a blood test. The nurse does not have to take all the blood from our body. A few milliliters is enough to tell our health condition. The most important question is whether the sampling is representative. There are many ways to ensure a poll is representative. This poll was conducted with random telephone sampling and was not open to the public for people to take part voluntarily. Therefore, the claim that “the poll is not representative because I was not probed” is not justified.

Some also claim certain groups with particular interests “keep conducting opinion polls” until the results favor them. There is probably a misunderstanding here. This poll is the only survey commissioned by a political party regarding the LegCo issue, whereas two related surveys were part of the “We Hongkongers” project and the topics were proposed by netizens. It just so happened that questions related to the LegCo issue were asked in those surveys. As the honorary director of the “We Hongkongers”, I can confirm that the two surveys are unrelated to the latest poll commissioned by the Democratic Party, and I myself was not involved in the latter.

Compared with the disputes surrounding the poll, I am more concerned about the row over the direction of the pro-democracy camp triggered by the issue of whether lawmakers should stay or go.

Since “laam chau” was proposed, different people have interpreted the notion differently. The most common interpretation is that laam chau is about doing something to force the authority to choose to take certain actions. If the authority chooses to suppress people, it would afford protesters the opportunity to mobilize more supporters at home and abroad. On such a basis, the “35+” strategy is based on a belief that the pro-democracy camp can call the shot at LegCo but that the rival would eventually be forced to make moves. In this regard, one can say the strategy successful so far, given that it has prompted the government to postpone the LegCo election. The subsequent action of boycotting LegCo is merely a finale of this theater show.

On the other hand, the conventional pro-democracy faction sees their raison d'être in a completely different way. Traditionally, resistance at LegCo is about blocking draconian laws and delaying the erosion of existing rights. These democrats stress the importance of defense and the non-conventional pro-democracy faction prefers going on the offensive. Quarrels between the two, therefore, are inevitable.

The pan-democracy camp and fighters need each other

Yet when we put things into perspective, we should be aware that as the protest movement becomes a protracted campaign, both offensive and defensive strategies are equally necessary. If the democrats only do their best to protect the forgotten under bad governance, to a certain extent they would become a tool helping the authority and be incorporated as part of the governance machine. If the fighters only try to “break out of the situation” for the sake of it without doing anything to empower themselves, they might run out of ammunition before they collapse. Actually both sides need each other, and the way out is for them to interact with each other in a constructive way. There are suggestions that winners of the primaries should build a platform for political deliberation. That can be a way out indeed.

I had never relished the idea of a so-called parallel parliament. In the 1980s, there was a non-governmental parliament in Estonia, which was meant to resist the Soviet regime. But the parallel parliament was not recognized by the international community, and the Soviet authority surely could not care less. It did not take long before the parallel parliament was reduced to a group engaging in excessive talking. They even added to the challenges of Estonia’s pro-democracy movement. The crux of the problem was that the parallel parliament had no real power. The reality of politics is harsh. Without real power, one has no influence. When something can lead to no effect but has a cost, it is better not to do it.

Nonetheless, if we can narrow the goal of having a parallel parliament in Hong Kong and focus on using it to tackle some real issues at hand, the idea may work to a certain degree. If the pro-democracy lawmakers stay on at LegCo, what they do and say in the coming year will come under relentless criticism from their opponents, and those being criticized will blame the critics for being driven by political interest. The rows may be endless and people more divided. The problem is that those who stay put at LegCo represent public opinion from four years ago, and the new public opinion is not expressed because the election has been canceled. Differences are therefore unavoidable. To solve the problem, we need to find an outlet for the new public opinion.

That is why I think winners of the primaries can come together to create a political deliberation platform, while pro-democracy lawmakers who choose to stay at LegCo should promise to respect decisions reached by members of the platform. To be sure, the platform cannot possibly make early decisions for the lawmakers given the sheer amount of issues that LegCo has to deal with and because of the vicissitude of life. But for key issues such as the budget, both should be able to reach a consensus in advance. In effect, the platform would have power and responsibilities, and the lawmakers and those belonging to the platform would be in the same boat. In case a wrong decision is made, they would both be held accountable to voters. This should be better than sticking to the protest mantra of “everyone climbing the mountain in their own way” and avoiding finding a solution to the row over the direction of the pro-democracy camp.

Leung Kai-chi is a current affairs commentator

