Havel’s philosophic way to serve prison term | Chan Kin Man

“This time in prison...I see it in a philosophical perspective. Perhaps God is punishing my arrogance, at the same time testing me.” written by Václav Havel in 1979 to his wife while in prison.

Hong Kong courts have started announcing judgments on anti-ELAB rioting cases and been ever so readily dishing out 4 years prison terms to many. When the first judgment came out in May, people were furious. They banged on the vehicle where the defendant was in and shouted “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time.” Since the implementation of the Hong Kong national security law, no more crowd gathering outside the courts, but people are nevertheless heartbroken when hearing the court judgment. It is hard to contemplate how they can bear the years in the darkness.

Protesters who are waiting to go to court have also been charged for rioting and must prepare for spending years in prison in advance. This has reminded me of Havel who, when being sent to prison for promoting the “Charter 77 manifesto,” he made a very serious plan for the five years of him losing freedom.

Although he was really sent to prison for his noble sentiment, Havel, who proposed “living in the truth,” demanded himself to first face his weakness. “Reinvent myself” became his first mission in prison. He believes, in order to survive a prison term, one must “inject some new meaning” into this experience.

So what did he plan to do? He wanted to “remove the mental numbness and uncertainties, stop looking at myself through the eyes of people who have expectation from me, get rid of my nervousness and state of doubt, etc..” He had witnessed people after being in prison for a long time became extreme, resentful, slow, indifferent and selfish, so he promised “always open my heart to the world, not see the world narrow-mindedly with hatred, maintain interest and love for others...If I change, it means I have lost and failed.” (“Letters to Olga”, Letter No.25) this spiritual reinvention with a precise plan: stay healthy (cure hemorrhoid), complete rebuild psychological condition, write at least two scripts, improve English standard, improve German standard to that of his English, complete read through and think about the Bible. He believed only then, his time would not be wasted.

When I was in prison, I also read the Bible every early morning and observe myself carefully. Like handwriting, said Havel in the letter, "I try to take care of many small signs of “prison mental illness” -- so today I use my standard handwriting to write you, and not those small, neat and fleas like ones. Even though these are small details, they are important to me and affect my way of thinking." When I first went into prison, my handwriting was a mess, but later it became neat and pleasant. Havel wanted to break through the restrictions of the system, but I was looking for stability and peace, each of their own.

Havel treasured drinking tea in prison. Not only could it make him relax and meditate within chaos, but it was an act of freedom. “I can drink my tea whenever I want. How I make my tea is decided by me. Making tea is the only time I feel like a complete human being.” Unfortunately, prisons in Hong Kong do not have the luxury like tea making. I can only feel a moment of freedom when I run, sometimes fast, sometimes slow.

When I read Havel’s 130th letter, I can see his psychological condition after being in prison for three years. In the letter, he described one day during a TV weather forecast, the channel could not record the sound due to a technical problem, however, the camera was still running and the screen could be seen. The narrator of the observatory became very embarrassed and was panicking. She stopped talking, looked around, and burst into tears. Facing thousands of audiences, she felt despair and alone. Havel noticed how human gets thrown into a distressful situation of an alienated world when being separated. But what shocked him was that he also felt distressed watching her. He felt helpless, even wanted to cry, because he could not help her or share her pain. “Sense of responsibility” is the most truthful and pure feeling, is the “existence beyond my own existence.” That shout from deep down of someone else’s destiny has awakened us, and connects with the little bit memory left in our brain about us as a being in existence “before birth.”

Reading these words, written from quiet observation, you will understand why Havel described this prison term as “a rare hibernation” – “allow myself to submerge into the stereotype of prison life and fall into a somewhat sweet spiritual deep sleep. I am even a little afraid to wake up and return to the evil world.”

What a spiritual journey a prison sentence can be.

(Chan Kin Man, co-founder of Occupy Central Movement)

