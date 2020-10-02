Can Nana simply love singing?｜Miao Po-ya

CCTV has unveiled a list of performers who will appear in a performance celebrating the October 1 National Day of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It transpires that Taiwanese singer Ouyang Nana, the daughter of a former Kuomintang (KMT) spokesperson, will join artists from Hong Kong and other places to perform the CCP’s patriotic song My Motherland. The news has drawn much criticism of Nana. Even Su Tseng-chang, president of the Executive Yuan, lashed out at her. But KMT legislators and pro-KMT commentators have voiced their support for Nana, saying she was the pride of Taiwan and artists were obliged to perform in the mainland to show their loyalty. Taiwanese people should not bully a music-loving young woman, the supporters claimed. Before the performance is ever staged, it has already caused a stir in Taiwan.

Let me tell a story before talking about Ouyang Nana.

In 1935, the documentary The Victory of Faith by German director Leni Riefenstahl was released. The film made many breakthroughs in terms of aesthetics and documentary techniques. The aerial photography, moving cameras, sound effects and the use of long-focus lenses were powerful stuff highlighting various characters and events in history. The Victory of Faith was a box office success and also won several awards, including a German film award and the Silver Medal at the Venice Film Festival. It also had a profound impact on documentary-making techniques in the generations to come. The film, together with Olympia, another documentary directed by Riefenstahl and released in 1938, are named by Time Magazine as one of the top 100 films.

Because of The Victory of Faith, Riefenstahl is celebrated as “the greatest female director of the 20th century.” But her filmmaking career almost came to an abrupt end after World War II. Why? It is because The Victory of Faith is not just an aesthetic successful but is also the most successful Nazi propaganda film in history.

Riefenstahl was attracted by Adolf Hitler’s ideology and became a friend of his. She was later commissioned by Hitler to shoot a documentary at the Nazi Party Congress in 1934. The film title was The Victory of Faith. Riefenstahl portrayed Hitler as a Germany’s savior, using superb techniques to present the aesthetics of the Nazi. The film evoked people’s passion for “a strong Germany” and also presented Hitler’s idea of “purifying the German nation”. Hitler praised it as “an excellent tribute to our strength and beauty.” Some commentators said the film induced many people to sing praise of Nazism and helped the Nazi Party win many supporters at home and abroad.

Artists' political involvement needs to be scrutinized by people

After the war, The Victory of Faith was classified as a Nazi film and was banned. Riefenstahl came under savage criticism for being the “official film director of the Nazi Party”. Critics bashed her for helping to promote the party’s extreme ideas and called her a Nazi accomplice. Yet Riefenstahl defended herself by saying she did not know enough about Nazism and had no idea Hitler wanted to carry out ethnic cleansing. There were also critics who said the film was too boring and was not that effective as a propaganda movie. But regardless, after the war, there was no room in the film industry for Riefenstahl to put to use her talent again.

The lesson from Riefenstahl’s story is that even great directors with remarkable achievements in art and aesthetics cannot avoid having their political ideas scrutinized by people if they get involved in politics. When a film director decided to make a film about a Nazi rally and created positive publicity for the party in the film, she had to be responsible for her political position and could not defend herself by saying she was only there to shoot a film.

In terms of artistic achievement, Nana’s performance of My Motherland cannot be compared with Riefenstahl’s documentary. And at least Riefenstahl was truly driven by her support for Nazism, while Nana is purely motivated by renminbi. When a great artist like Riefenstahl could not defend herself in the name of art, Nana surely cannot circumvent public scrutiny by claiming “I am just an artist who loves singing and wants to make money”.

Taiwan is a democratic society where people have freedom of speech and can sing any song they like to sing. At the same time, Taiwanese people have the freedom to criticize public figures who make money by helping the CCP’s overseas propaganda campaign. Just as Nana is free to make money and sing, Taiwanese people are also free to criticize and boycott her.

Taiwanese artists can go to China for commercial performances, join Chinese TV shows, and make money in China. All that is fine. As Confucius said, “the gentleman loves money but would pursue it in an ethical way”. The vast majority of Taiwanese businessmen and artists who go to work in China make use of their skills and strength to earn money. They “stand up and take the money”. There are many ways to do business. If there are those who stand up and make money, those who kneel down to get paid and sing praise of Taiwan’s enemy as their motherland are bound to come under public criticism.

The National Day of the CCP is, to put it bluntly, a day marking the People’s Republic of China (PRC) eradicating the Republic of China (ROC). It is an utterly political day. These days the CCP’s military aircraft are harassing Taiwan on a daily basis and its written propaganda campaign is relentless. It is not surprising for people to rail against a Taiwanese artist who makes a political statement by taking part in a political event organized by the CCP and singing a red song to praise China. Nonetheless, it is absurd that the blue camp elites who worship the ROC are showing full support for Nana singing a red song to celebrate the destruction of the ROC. In The Analects of Confucius, there is the saying that “when evil is paid with virtue, how is virtue repaid?” Have the blue camp elites who love to wear their “love of Chinese culture” on their lips forgotten that?

(Miao Po-ya, member of the Taipei City Council)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play