Rule of law is anchor of civilization｜Martine Lee

Last week, someone “blew the gaff” on an order given by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government that the “three mountains” including judiciary reform should be got in the crosshairs in the combat next year, which is however something everybody knows. With the judges “not playing ball”, the SAR independent judiciary has been a thorn for decades in Chinese Communist Party(CCP)'s side, hence being set on every so often, not least more ferociously as of late. Even though both the CCP and the SAR government have publicly announced there is no separation of powers in Hong Kong, judges have been criticized and denounced, and Court of Final Appeal Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li responded with a statement released last week, the pro-CCP figures and mouthpieces have sworn not to stop putting forward requests for “judiciary reform”

In fact, the author has said clearly early on that the ultimate objective of the CCP entrusting the National People’s Congress Standing Committee(NPCSC) with the task of enacting the National Security Law for the SAR is not to lay down the four offences in the Law, but implement its overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong by the Law, justifiably altering the setups of the executive, legislative and judiciary organs, as well as taking back the high degree of autonomy entitled to the SAR by the Basic Law, which cannot be done by the SAR government through legislation pursuant to Article 23 of the Basic Law. The author’s viewpoint has been evidenced by the remarks of Tian Feillong, a director of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies. He pointed out in an interview in July that “Hong Kong National Security Law is a triumph achieved with the legal concept of ‘overall jurisdiction’, and the major manifestation of the overall jurisdiction in the bill…is a bare reconstruction of the governance for Hong Kong”. He also agreed in the interview that the CCP drawing up the National Security Law for Hong Kong has reflected "Beijing’s indignation over what had been happening in Hong Kong over the past few years. However, what he said is certainly not consistent with the reality.

Appeals made by Hong Kongers do not go beyond promise in Basic Law

The appeal for democracy made by Hong Kong people does not go beyond the promise in the Basic Law. According to Article 45 and 68 and Annex 1 and 2 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong is entitled to carry out dual universal suffrage. Although that was a consensus reached in the political arena in Hong Kong before and after the Handover, the democratic destination was repealed in 2004 all of a sudden. The date of implementation of the entitlement had not since been specified until the end of 2007 when the CCP announced the dual universal suffrage could be followed out in 2017 and 2019 respectively. In order to push Beijing into making good on the promise of democracy, Tai Yiu-ting brought up the idea of Occupy Central in 2013. He stressed “occupying Central for not occupying Central” for the original intention of the campaign was to push Beijing into implementing the dual universal suffrage by purporting to occupy Central.

Sadly, the CCP has never had any interest at all to materialize the dual universal suffrage in Hong Kong. In June 2014, the State Council issued a White Paper groundlessly indicating the Central Government has overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, showing clearly that it was going to repudiate Deng Xiaoping’s “one country, two systems”. Later on, the NPCSC made a decision on August 31 out of nowhere, granting every Hongkonger one vote for the Chief Executive, yet all the candidates for which were cherry-picked by Beijing. Actualization of the Occupy Central Campaign, which was basically conducted with the theme “love and peace”, was attributed to the CCP allowing only of a pseudo-universal suffrage.

From then on, not only did the CCP not respond to the appeal for democracy made by Hong Kong people, but also escalated the crackdown on and manipulation of Hong Kong to force through its overall jurisdiction over the city. In 2019, in defiance of opposing voices from all walks of life, Carrie Lam went so far as to table the extradition law amendment bill, tearing down Hong Kong’s fire wall which had ever been effective. On June 9, despite one million people taking to the streets, the government declared resuming the second reading as scheduled for June 12. On June 12, with thousands of people surrounding and blocking up the Legislative Council(LegCo), the President of the LegCo adjourned the meeting. Three days later, Carrie Lam made an announcement to “temporarily respite” the law amendment, yet insisting on not withdrawing the bill. The next day(June 16), though two million people took to the streets, the government declined to respond to people’s demand.

The SAR not legislating according to Article 23 of the Basic Law over the past 23 years after the Handover and Beijing’s indignation over what had been happening in Hong Kong over the past few years were simply excuses made by the CCP for laying down the National Security Law for Hong Kong. The author has exposed the fact early on that legislation for Article 23 of the Basic Law is not about feasibility, but willingness. Moreover, as early as the time before the Umbrella Movement and the anti-extradition protest when the “chaos” in CCP’s words had not yet come to existence, Beijing unilaterally made public that it possesses overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, which has been put into practice in recent months.

Obviously enough, what the CCP has ever said are simply pretexts aimed at putting the blame for the dramatic change on Hong Kong people.

(Martin Lee is a barrister and founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party.)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play