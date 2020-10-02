Editorial: Patriotism and patrioti-chip enter national steel forging mode | Apple Daily HK

by Li Ping

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated the 71st anniversary of its founding under the backdrop of a wave of patriotism and loyalty from the government and state media mouthpieces. However, this wave is similar to that of the morphing of enterprises into chips manufacturing and production that has swept across provinces and cities. Although the slogans are all about channeling the enthusiasm and momentum of producing the atomic bomb in the past, it feels more like we are once again entering the Great Leap Forward era of steelmaking. It is easy to mobilize the entire country to produce counterfeits, to conceal the epidemic, but whether it is forging patriotism or fabricating chips, Rome was not built in one day, or under an order of the high-ranking officials. When patriotism becomes the last refuge of the rogue politicans, when chips become a shortcut for rogue scholars and rogue companies to capitalize on the people, won’t counterfeit patriotism and counterfeit chips actually worth more?

In as early as 2018 when ZTE landed on the United States' sanction list, the pain caused by chips in the hearts of the Chinese people was even more triggering than the Sino-U.S. trade war, where national dignity and production crisis became huge concerns for the Chinese government and enterprises, hence the name “patrioti-chip”. The latest investment bank report shows that in recent years, a large number of Chinese companies have transformed into chip manufacturing and production. In the first eight months of this year, at least 9,333 companies in 31 provinces and municipalities in mainland China, including Tibet and Ningxia, have entered into the production of semiconductors. The scale of investment in the semiconductor industry claims to be as much as 9.5 trillion yuan. The report said that although applying the national steelmaking model to the production of semiconductors is being questioned, it is still definitely conducive to the rise of the industry.

While it is the instinct of the industrial, commercial, and investment communities to rush to hop onto the 9.5 trillion yuan chip wagon, the official propaganda has adopted the narrative of the patriotic enthusiasm and momentum of building the atomic bomb in the past to tell the story of a national, systematic fight against the chip struggle. However, are the “two bombs and one star” (atomic bombs, missiles, satellites), which are regarded as the iconic products of China’s independent technological development, truly the results of a national system and independent development? Truly something that is replicable once more?

On the one hand, the international situation has altered. In 1999, 21 of the 23 “two bombs and one star” pioneers studied abroad and brought home immeasurable results from their R&D. Today, the United States is not only holding tight on that bottleneck of China’s export of chips and other hardware, but also strictly preventing and investigating China’s tech theft from the United States, tightening the other bottleneck of Chinese scholars' participation in American high-tech research. On the other hand, most of these pioneers grew up under advanced education and a free academic environment. Today, although Tsinghua University and other school self-proclaim as world-class universities, they are in fact still lacking miles behind in terms of teaching philosophy and academic environment.

What’s more is when patriotism is in vogue, the media avoids bringing up the Hanxin 1 incident that made China’s homemade chip into an international joke. In 2003, Chen Jin, professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University, scraped off the logo on Motorola chip, printed the Hanxin label on it, and got funding of hundreds of millions of yuan from the country. When the cat was out of the bag, “Father of Hanxin” had already rid himself of all involvements in the project, which led to doubts about impunity. The public lamented, “Hanxin chip, Loongson (formerly Godson) chip, China chip, all counterfeits”. It looks like the nationwide chip-forging is making a comeback today.

Capitalizing on patriotism is so common in China. Ordering the people to love the party and the dignitaries in the name of patriotism is also very common in China. Hong Kong has not yet been dragged into the wave of forging patrioti-chip, but with the implementation of the national security law, Hong Kong too, is dragged into the wave of forcing patriotism. On National Day, with the sword of LOCPG held above, and the Hong Kong police spread on the streets to create an atmosphere in the new era of patriotism, patriotism is being hammered into Hongkongers' hearts. Such an indigenous steelmaking style of tempering patriotism is anything but constructive.

The British writer Samuel Johnson said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” Johnson is not against patriotism, but against patriotism as a shield, and patriotism’s skin on the wolf of nationalism. Today, for an authoritarian regime, the patriotism of a political scoundrel is not only a wolf screaming external nationalism, but also a tiger that swallows people’s freedom internally. When the conflict of interest between the powerful and the people intensified, the authorities blame it all on the manipulation of foreign hostile forces and use national security to suppress the demands of universal suffrage, and ethnic minorities from learning using their own language. When the wolf warrior diplomacy detonated the international community’s antipathy and sanctions, the authorities allude all to patriotism, and ask people to brave the storm together and for private entrepreneurs to be politically smart.

60 years have passed since the indigenous steelmaking to surpass the United Kingdom and the United States. However, nothing has changed in the political system and governance thinking. The only changes are the goals and methods; Great steelmaking and Great Leap Forward resulted in thousands of unnatural deaths from the great famine. As for forcing patriotism and forging patrioti-chip, what results would these lead to?

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

